Ghana: Historic Shift - Ghana Processes Jubilee Oil Locally... As Sentuo Receives First Consignment

TEMA — Ghana yesterday took a major step towards strengthening its energy independence and industrial transformation agenda, as the country's first cargo of locally produced Jubilee crude oil was delivered to the Sentuo Oil Refinery in Tema for processing.

This comes 15 years after Ghana produced its first barrel of crude oil from the Jubilee Field in 2011.

The initiative is aimed at increasing Ghana's participation in the oil and gas value chain, making the country energy independent, and reducing reliance on the importation of refined petroleum products.

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Addressing dignitaries at the ceremony on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, described the event as a historic milestone in Ghana's petroleum industry and a significant move to maximise value from the country's natural resources.

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He said the delivery of crude from the Jubilee Field to a domestic refinery represented more than a commercial transaction, explaining that it reflected a deliberate national policy to deepen local value addition, strengthen energy security, promote industrialisation, and retain greater economic benefits within Ghana.

According to the minister, Ghana had for years exported crude oil while depending heavily on imports of refined petroleum products, despite being an oil-producing country, a model he said was not sustainable.

"True economic transformation requires that we process, refine, and add value to our resources locally," he stated, adding that local refining would create jobs, build technical expertise, strengthen local industries, and expand economic opportunities for Ghanaians.

He pointed to employment generated by the Sentuo Oil Refinery as evidence of the broader economic benefits of domestic processing and commended the company for investing in Ghana's downstream petroleum sector.

The minister said the achievement aligned with President Mahama's long-standing vision of increasing local participation and value addition within Ghana's petroleum industry, and ensuring that the country's natural resources contribute directly to industrial development and national prosperity.

He revealed that the Sentuo refinery, designed to process up to 100,000 barrels per day when fully completed, is currently operating at a capacity of 40,000 barrels per day and is preparing to begin commissioning the second phase, which will add 60,000 barrels per day.

The minister disclosed that the Tema Oil Refinery had also received one million barrels of crude for processing, adding that the combined operations of both refineries could significantly reduce Ghana's dependence on imported refined products.

He further revealed that the government's renewed push for domestic refining intensified following recent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and concerns over global fuel market disruptions.

He said, following directives from President Mahama, the ministry worked closely with stakeholders, including GNPC, Tullow Ghana, Kosmos Energy, Eni, Vitol, Sentuo Oil Refinery, BOST, and regulators, to develop a roadmap that resulted in the successful delivery of Jubilee crude for local refining.

The minister described the milestone as evidence of what government and industry could achieve through collaboration and stressed that a stronger domestic refining sector would improve energy security.

He assured investors of the government's continued commitment to maintaining a business-friendly environment that encourages investment and supports local value addition.

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"As we celebrate this milestone, we must remain focused on the bigger objective transforming Ghana from a producer of raw materials into a nation that increasingly processes, refines, and adds value to its own resources," he said.

The Executive Chairman of Sentuo, Ningquan Xu, also described the development as a historic milestone in Ghana's industrial transformation agenda.

Mr Xu noted that refining Jubilee crude in Ghana would help create jobs, strengthen energy security, and retain more value from the country's natural resources.

He announced that the second phase of the refinery was scheduled for commissioning on June 24, 2026.

"History will remember this moment as the day Ghana refined more of its own resources for its own development," Mr Xu stated.