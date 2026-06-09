Ghana: Ex-Convict Arrested in Connection With Rape, Murder of 17-Year Old Girl

A 45 year old man has been arrested by the Agona Nkwanta District Police Command for allegedly raping and murdering a 17-year old girl at Agona Nkwanta in the Western Region.

The suspect, Kudjo Ntow, an ex-convict, allegedly went into hiding after the incident but was arrested at Nsuaem following a police intelligence operation.

A statement signed by the Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Western Regional Police Command, Superintendent Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, identified the deceased as Olivia Kwofie, the niece of the suspect's wife.

It said preliminary investigations revealed that at about 3:30 a.m. on June 1, Samuel Kingsford Kwofie was on his way to his rubber plantation when he heard cries for help near the School B area, close to the Fire Service Station at Agona Nkwanta.

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He reportedly rushed to the scene and found the teenager in distress.

According to the police, Mr Kwofie assisted the victim and attempted to escort her to the police station.

However, the suspect allegedly emerged and attacked the victim before fleeing the scene.

Police officers who responded to the report found the victim severely injured and conveyed her to the Agona Nkwanta Polyclinic for treatment.

She was later pronounced dead.

The statement said a joint operation by the Regional Police Intelligence Unit and the Agona Nkwanta District Police Command led to the arrest of the suspect at his hideout in Nsuaem on June 2.

The suspect was subsequently arraigned before the Appollo Circuit Court in Takoradi on June 3 and remanded into prison custody.

He is expected to reappear before the court on June 17, 2026, while investigations continue.