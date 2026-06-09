Tanzania: Invest Loans Wisely, Uhuru Torch Leader Tells Youths

Dodoma — THE National Uhuru Torch Race leader for 2026, Mr Wazo Mwang'onda has urged young people to make productive use of the 10 per cent loans provided by local government authorities, saying the funds are crucial for building sustainable livelihoods and strengthening the national economy.

Speaking over the weekend in Chemba District, Dodoma Region, after receiving a report from the Umoja wa Vijana Usafirishaji Kidoka (UVIUKI) group, Mr Mwang'onda said the loans should be viewed as development capital capable of transforming the lives of beneficiaries and creating employment opportunities.

"The loans are intended to empower young people economically and improve their incomes. Beneficiaries should use them wisely to achieve sustainable development and financial independence," he said.

The group, which comprises eight members, received a loan of 27.6m/- and has since acquired nine motorcycles for commercial transport services in Kidoka Ward.

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Mr Mwang'onda also called on young people to observe road safety regulations and serve as ambassadors of peace, noting that peace and stability remain essential for national development.

He said the sixth phase government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan has continued to empower youth, women and people with disabilities through dedicated loan programmes aimed at improving livelihoods and promoting entrepreneurship.

Chemba District Commissioner Ms Halima Okash commended the government under President Samia for continuing to allocate funds to special groups and urged beneficiaries to repay the loans on time so that others can also benefit from the revolving fund.

Earlier, the Uhuru Torch leader inaugurated two staff houses constructed at Chemba District Hospital under a project funded by the central government.

According to a project report presented by Acting Chemba District Executive Director Mr Marco Mgonja, the government allocated 300m/- during the 2025/26 financial year for the construction of two housing units designed to accommodate six health workers.

The project was completed at a cost of 225m/-, while the remaining 75m/- was used to construct a 467-metre pedestrian walkway within the hospital premises.

The houses will accommodate six health workers, including a medical doctor, two nurses, laboratory and radiology personnel, as well as an ambulance driver, increasing the number of staff residing near the hospital from three to nine.

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Ms Okash said the project would improve the availability of healthcare workers, particularly during emergencies and night shifts, thereby enhancing service delivery to residents.

Inaugurating the project, Mr Mwang'onda commended the government for continuing to improve working conditions for public servants, particularly those in the health sector.

The Uhuru Torch inspected six development projects worth 1.5bn/- in Chemba District before proceeding to Chamwino District, where it is expected to visit seven projects valued at more than 3bn/-.