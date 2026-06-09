Tanzania: Government Recognises Tap As Key Tourism Stakeholder

Dodoma — DEPUTY Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Mr Hamad Chande, has affirmed that the government recognises the Tanzania Association of Porters (TAP) and has been working closely with it on various porter-related activities.

Mr Chande made the remarks in the National Assembly in Dodoma yesterday while responding to a question from Ibrahim Shayo (Moshi Urban, CCM), who sought to know when the government would formally recognise TAP and involve it as an important stakeholder in the country's tourism sector.

Elaborating, the Deputy Minister said that on December 20, 2025, the Ministry participated in the launch of TAP in Moshi Municipality, Kilimanjaro Region.

He added that members of the association had also participated in stakeholder meetings held in Dodoma, as well as a porter training programme organised by the Ministry in collaboration with the Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (TATO).

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According to him, the training was conducted on May 11, 2026, in Arusha and on May 13, 2026, in Moshi Municipality.

"I would also like to congratulate the MP for accepting the role of patron of the Tanzania Porters' Association and assure him that the Ministry will continue to cooperate with him in fulfilling that responsibility for the broader goal of promoting the tourism sector, particularly mountain tourism, where porters play a vital role in serving tourists," he said.

In a supplementary question, the lawmaker said that although the government had directed tour operators to pay porters through bank accounts, some companies were still requiring porters to use accounts controlled by the companies instead of their own.

He asked when the government would intervene to ensure that porters are free to receive their payments through bank accounts of their choice.

The MP also inquired whether the government would consider promoting a single umbrella association for porters instead of having several groups, which he said could create confusion and division.

Responding, Mr Chande commended the legislator for his commitment to supporting porters and safeguarding their welfare.

On the issue of bank accounts, the Deputy Minister said the government had received the complaints with concern, noting that all licensed banks are legitimate financial institutions.

"We call upon tour companies to allow porters the freedom to open accounts with banks of their choice and submit those account details to their employers for payment purposes," he said.

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Regarding the existence of multiple porter associations, Mr Chande said the government continues to register such organisations through established procedures and expressed confidence that the situation would improve over time.

He, however, urged the associations to work together in unity when advocating for the interests of porters.

"Unity is strength, while division is weakness. As they fight for their interests, they should remain united," he said.