Tanzania: Zanzibar Targets 70,000 Decent Jobs for Youths in 2026/27 Budget

Zanzibar — THE Zanzibar government has announced plans to facilitate the creation of 70,000 decent jobs for youths and economically empower 28,339 citizens through soft loans worth 47.3bn/- in the 2026/2027 financial year.

The initiative is part of the Ministry of Youth, Employment and Economic Empowerment's broader strategy to strengthen youth development and increase their participation in economic, social and political activities.

Presenting the ministry's budget estimates in the House of Representatives in Chukwani, Minister Shaaban Ali Othman said the government is committed to equipping young people with knowledge, skills and capital to enable them to either secure employment or engage in self-employment.

"These jobs will be coordinated in collaboration with development partners, public institutions and the private sector, both locally and internationally, to ensure wider access to employment opportunities," he said.

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Shaaban emphasised that the government recognises the critical role of youths in national development, hence the establishment of targeted strategies to integrate them into the development process.

To enhance youth participation, the ministry plans to strengthen youth councils at various levels, enabling them to perform their duties more effectively. The councils are expected to serve as key platforms for mobilising and engaging young people in development initiatives.

The minister added that efforts will also focus on encouraging youths to take advantage of opportunities available locally and abroad through national, regional and international programmes.

In the area of economic empowerment, the ministry will prioritise the provision of affordable loans to support small and medium enterprises and other income-generating activities.

"These loans are expected to boost household incomes and reduce unemployment and dependency in society," he said.

The ministry also plans to strengthen cooperative societies by building their capacity and ensuring compliance with laws and regulations. Shaaban noted that cooperatives play a vital role in improving citizens' economic well-being.

In line with technological advancements, the ministry will introduce and enhance electronic data systems to improve service delivery, transparency and efficiency.

Meanwhile, the House Committee on Economy and Investment, chaired by Makame Mohammed Sufiani, recommended a review of the Youth Policy to align it with current realities, noting that some provisions are outdated.

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The committee also urged the ministry to address challenges in cooperative registration and expedite the establishment of systems to track loan repayments.

Following deliberations, the House of Representatives approved the ministry's budget for the 2026/2027 financial year.