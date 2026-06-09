Tanzania: Arraigned Ttu President, Seven Officials Face 14 Charges

Dodoma — PRESIDENT of the Tanzania Teachers' Union (TTU) Suleiman Ikomba was yesterday arraigned before the Resident Magistrate's Court in Dodoma, charged with 14 offences, including economic sabotage, leading a criminal syndicate, money laundering and obtaining money by false pretences.

Mr Ikomba was charged alongside seven others senior TTU officials, who first appeared before the court on May 26th this year.

Before the charges were read, the court was informed that Principal Resident Magistrate Zabibu Mpangule, who had initially been handling the matter, had been assigned other duties. The case will now be presided over by Principal Resident Magistrate Denis Mpelembwa.

The other accused are former TTU President Leah Ulaya, former Secretary General Japhet Maganga, Nashon Kidudu, current Secretary General Joseph Misalaba, Baraka Mbonalibha, Wambura Kihengu, Angelina Wambura and Pyrate and Industries Company Limited.

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State Attorney Gothard Mwingira told the court that the accused allegedly operated a criminal syndicate and engaged in corrupt practices in procurement processes between 2023 and 2024 in Dar es Salaam, Dodoma and other parts of the country.

According to the prosecution, on November 17, 2023, at St Gasper Hotel, the accused, while serving as TTU leaders, allegedly abused their positions by approving a procurement contract between TTU and Pyrate and Industries Company Limited for the supply of T-shirts and caps, contrary to the union's constitution and approved budget.

The prosecution alleged that the transaction was intended to facilitate the acquisition of more than 2.2bn/-.

The court further heard that on April 18th, 2024, at African Banking Corporation (ABC) Bank's Chamwino Branch, the accused allegedly influenced the award of the procurement contract and obtained more than 1.3bn/- from the company for their personal benefit.

They are also facing money laundering charges. The prosecution alleged that between September 25, 2023 and May 1, 2024, the accused knowingly engaged in financial transactions involving more than 1.3bn/- believed to be proceeds of corruption-related offences.

In another count, they are accused of facilitating transactions amounting to more than 2.2bn/-, allegedly derived from abuse of office.

The accused were not required to enter pleas because the court lacks jurisdiction to hear economic sabotage and money laundering cases without consent from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The case was adjourned to June 19th, this year, and all the accused were remanded in custody.

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Meanwhile, the court also mentioned a separate case involving 14 officials of the Mechanical and Electrical Services Agency (TEMESA), including former Director General Lazaro Kilahala, who are facing nine charges, among them leading a criminal syndicate and laundering 1.3bn/-.

The other accused are Mathias Rutaguza, Sambayeti Magoko, Kennesy Menene, Peter Bongole, Clavery Busunzu, Mrisho Kinguti, Renatha Juma, Vincent Rutebuka, Michael Assey, Caesar Chambo, Nassoro Igangule, Deus Matiku and Kentra Tanzania Limited.

The prosecution alleges that the accused committed the offences through the procurement of fictitious motor vehicle spare parts.

Defence counsel Alex Masaba urged the prosecution to expedite investigations, arguing that the charge sheet had been filed before obtaining the required consent from the DPP.

However, State Attorney Mwingira told the court that investigations were at an advanced stage.

"We are in the process of completing investigations," he said.

Magistrate Mpelembwa directed the prosecution to finalise investigations and continue pursuing the necessary consent from the DPP.

The case was adjourned to June 22, 2026, and the accused were remanded in custody. The court also ordered police to trace two accused persons, Mathias Rutaguza and Michael Assey, who were absent, so they could be joined in the proceedings.