Tanzania: GCLA Stresses Stronger Control of Hazardous Chemicals

Arusha — THE government has reaffirmed the importance of effective management of industrial and household chemicals to safeguard public health and protect the environment from the misuse of hazardous substances.

Speaking over the weekend at the opening of the Annual Conference for Chemical and Chemistry Inspectors held in Arusha, Government Chief Chemist, Dr Fidelice Mafumiko, said the Government Chief Chemist Laboratory Authority (GCLA) has been entrusted with overseeing the entire chemical supply chain under the Industrial and Consumer Chemicals (Management and Control) Act.

He said the authority is responsible for regulating industrial and household chemicals, including precursor chemicals that could be diverted for unlawful purposes if not properly controlled.

Dr Mafumiko noted that chemical inspectors play a critical role in ensuring effective control through inspections, registration of chemicals, sample collection and laboratory analysis.

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"You are at the frontline of protecting public health, the environment and society at large from the improper use of hazardous chemicals," he told the inspectors.

He also urged public servants to uphold professional ethics by avoiding corruption, treating stakeholders with respect and ensuring timely delivery of services.

On his part, representative of the chemical inspectors, Mr Melk Mgonga called on inspectors to continue discharging their responsibilities with diligence, integrity and strict adherence to the law to ensure that the resolutions reached during the conference are fully implemented.

"Let us carry out our duties with professionalism and patriotism, strengthen inspection activities by observing the established laws and procedures, and ensure that all resolutions adopted during this conference are implemented effectively for the benefit of the institution and the nation as a whole," Mr Mgonga said.