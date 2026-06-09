Tanzania: Youths Urged to Champion Fight Against Drug Abuse

Arusha — COMMISSIONER General of the Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA), Mr Aretas Lyimo has called on young people to become ambassadors in the fight against drug abuse by educating their communities and actively participating in efforts to prevent the use and trafficking of illicit drugs.

Mr Lyimo made the call while officiating the closing of a three-day East and Central Africa Youth Forum on Drug Prevention (EAYFD) in Arusha, recently, which brought together 200 young people from Tanzania, Zanzibar, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), South Sudan, Somalia, Malawi, Mauritania and South Africa.

He said the forum had strengthened youth cooperation in combating drug abuse by equipping participants with knowledge, practical skills and a regional network that would enable them to work together in addressing the challenge.

"This forum is a catalyst for change. It has brought together young people from different countries and empowered them to become ambassadors in the fight against drug abuse. We believe that when they return to their communities, they will become an important part of the solution," he said.

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Mr Lyimo noted that the drug problem transcends national borders and therefore requires close cooperation among East and Central African countries, governments and institutions to curb the importation, transportation and distribution of illicit drugs.

He said regional collaboration had already started yielding positive results through strengthened joint operations and improved border control measures, helping to disrupt some of the routes commonly used by traffickers.

The youth forum was organised through a partnership between Tanzania's Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) and several organisations, including Blue Cross Tanzania, SCAD, BAPS Tanzania, Slum Child Foundation, Care for All, Gift of Hope, Network for Voice of Sober House, DAPO, Siha Angavu, Blue Cross Kenya, International Federation Green Crescent, Tanga Recovery Community, APAR Foundation, YEPAO, Akilihuru and other regional stakeholders, in collaboration with the East African Community (EAC).

Earlier, the forum coordinator, Halima Omar, said the event had enabled participants to acquire practical skills and exchange experiences on effective drug prevention strategies and ways of contributing to the fight against substance abuse.

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Speaking on behalf of the participants, George Otieno stressed the need to provide young people with adequate education on the harmful effects of drugs while guiding them towards legitimate ways of achieving their aspirations without resorting to substance abuse.

Meanwhile, forum organiser Shaban Miraji said the event was financed through the efforts of the organisers themselves rather than donor support, reflecting a commitment to promoting self-reliance, ownership and accountability among young people.