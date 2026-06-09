Tanzania: Dodoma to Achieve Universal Water Access By 2030, Says CCM

Dodoma — THE ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has said it is committed to ensuring that all residents of Dodoma Region have access to clean and safe water by 2030, as part of efforts to implement its election manifesto and improve citizens' welfare.

CCM Dodoma Regional Secretary for Ideology, Publicity and Political Affairs, Jawadu Mohamed, made the remarks over the weekend during a tour to inspect various water projects in the region.

He said the government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan has continued to invest heavily in the water sector to address challenges of water shortages, rationing and unreliable supply in several parts of the region.

Mr Mohamed noted that Dodoma, as the nation's capital, should not continue to face water supply challenges, stressing that ongoing investments in largescale boreholes and other water infrastructure projects are aimed at providing lasting solutions.

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"CCM believes that development of the national capital must go hand in hand with the provision of quality social services, including reliable access to clean and safe water," he said.

According to him, the CCM manifesto targets universal access to clean and safe water in all villages in the region within the next five years.

He said that out of 702 villages targeted under the programme, 448 have already been reached with improved water services, marking significant progress towards achieving universal coverage.

Mr Mohamed added that major borehole projects currently under implementation are expected to significantly increase water availability and address long-standing shortages in many parts of Dodoma Region.

He said the projects form part of broader government efforts to strengthen water infrastructure and improve service delivery in both urban and rural areas.

The CCM official also called on residents to continue supporting government development initiatives, saying the party remains focused on delivering development and improving public services.

He expressed confidence that all commitments outlined in the CCM manifesto would be fulfilled, adding that by 2030 water scarcity would no longer be a major challenge for residents of Dodoma Region.

"Our goal is to ensure that every citizen has access to clean and safe water. We are determined to fulfil all manifesto commitments for the benefit of the people," he said.