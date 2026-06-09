Nigeria: Tinubu Leads, Obi Follows in Betting Platform's Prediction for 2027 Election

Ahead of Nigeria's presidential election scheduled for January 16, 2027, users on the decentralized prediction platform Polymarket are heavily backing incumbent Bola Tinubu to secure victory.

With over $28,800 in total trading volume wagered by participants so far, Tinubu has emerged as the clear frontrunner in the market, holding a 68% probability of winning based on real-time trader consensus. Peter Obi currently trails as the closest contender, holding a 25% chance.

Other listed figures, such as Rotimi Amaechi and Omoyele Sowore, are struggling to gain market traction, each registering less than a 1% chance of victory.

Market sentiment strongly favours Tinubu due to his incumbency advantages within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The early confidence from traders is attributed to his secured party nomination and a wave of recent gubernatorial defections, which have successfully consolidated his political support across various regions in the country.

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Conversely, the political opposition remains highly fragmented, further reinforcing the incumbent's dominant position. Peter Obi recently secured the nomination for the Nigerian Democratic Congress following the collapse of broader efforts to form an opposition coalition.

While economic pressures and regional dynamics remain relevant factors ahead of the election, the lack of unified momentum among challengers has sustained a significant probability gap between Tinubu and his rivals.

On Polymarket, shares in these outcomes are priced based on crowd-sourced probabilities that shift continuously as participants react to new information and political developments.

The election prediction market includes any potential second round of voting and will officially resolve based on the consensus of credible reporting or the official election results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).