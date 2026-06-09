Somalia: Hirshabelle Regional President, Aussom Commander Discuss Security Cooperation

Jowhar — The president of Somalia's Hirshabelle state, Ali Abdullahi Hussein Guudlaawe, held talks with the commander of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) Sector 5, Brigadier General Michel Ndenzako, on strengthening security cooperation and accelerating joint operations in the region, officials said.

The meeting focused on the security situation in Hirshabelle and ways to enhance coordination between AUSSOM forces and Somali security agencies in efforts to maintain peace and stability across the federal member state.

Guudlaawe praised AUSSOM troops for their role in supporting Somalia's security and stabilization efforts, highlighting what he described as the dedication and sacrifices made by African Union personnel in assisting Somali forces.

For his part, Ndenzako thanked the Hirshabelle administration for its close cooperation with AUSSOM, saying the partnership was crucial to the success of joint operations aimed at stabilizing communities and countering security threats.

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The AUSSOM commander reaffirmed the mission's commitment to supporting Somali-led peace and security initiatives, stressing the importance of continued collaboration to strengthen stability in Hirshabelle and across the country.

The meeting forms part of ongoing efforts to deepen cooperation between AUSSOM, the Hirshabelle administration and Somali security forces as they seek to improve security conditions and promote long-term stability in the region.