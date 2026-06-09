Nigeria: Terrorists Demand Food Items and Other Materials From Some Niger Communities

Minna — Some terrorists have asked four communities in the Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State to purchase food and other items for them, or their villages would be attacked.

The terrorists, according to sources close to the communities, provided a whopping N12million to the leaders of the communities to facilitate the purchase of the items.

The terrorists, according to the reports, stormed the communities from the Kainji National Park.

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The communities asked to help buy the items are Dakara, Gbenji Gidazana village, Kpeya/ Biyan village area, and Giragbasso/ Imile village.

Dekara village was given N3.800.000; Gbenji Gidazana village got N3.800,000; Kpeya/ Biyan village was given N2.300,000, while Giragbasso/Imile village received N2.300,000

Among the items the terrorists requested the villagers to buy on their behalf were bags of sugar, Jerry cans of palm oil, gallons of controlla oil, Maggi star, and bags of salt.

Others are cartons of spaghetti, pasta, bags of rice, and cow-type milk.

One of the affected village heads (name withheld) has already raised the alarm, informing the security operatives of the development.

Following the alarm raised by one of the community leaders, soldiers were reported to have stormed some of the villages, during which some of the terrorists were reportedly neutralised.

It was learnt that some motorcycles used by the terrorists were impounded by the soldiers.

All efforts to get the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adamu Abdullahi Elleman, to confirm the story were abortive as he said he was at a meeting and would get back to THISDAY.

However, after a few days, the commissioner did not respond to the request for confirmation of the story.