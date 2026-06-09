Africa: COP31 Presidency Announces '35% by 2035' Electrification Target as Part of Action Agenda Launch

press release

Electrification target to raise share of final energy demand met by electricity from just over 20% today to 35% by 2035

Türkiye's COP31 Presidency also wants to halve growth in global waste by 2035

Resilient Cities target of reducing energy consumption intensity in the building sector by at least 25% by 2035

COP31 Presidency commissions IEA to map out pathways and analyse benefits

Bonn, 9 June 2026 – COP31 President-Designate Murat Kurum today launched a new global electrification target as a flagship initiative of the COP31 Presidency’s Action Agenda, calling for a major acceleration in the shift from direct fossil fuel use to clean electricity across buildings, transport and industry. This comes as part of a wider package of non-negotiated Action Agenda initiatives and targets announced by the COP31 President-Designate today.

Speaking to delegates at the Bonn Climate Change Conference, Mr. Kurum, who is Türkiye's Minister of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change, proposed a collective global goal to increase the share of final energy demand met by electricity from just over 20% today to 35% by 2035. The COP31 Presidency also committed to building a global coalition to implement actions towards achieving this target.

The target is based on analysis from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and is designed to support implementation of the Paris Agreement and help keep the world on a pathway consistent with limiting warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

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During a presentation on the Presidency’s Action Agenda, Mr. Kurum also announced other targets, including a goal of halving the growth in global waste by 2035. This ambition is part of COP31’s thematic focus on achieving zero waste. Food waste in particular accounts for 10% of global emissions, primarily through methane, which is 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide as a greenhouse gas.

The COP31 Presidency also introduced a new global target under its Resilient Cities priority, to reduce energy consumption intensity in the building sector by at least 25% by 2035. This is an important step in protecting families and businesses from rising energy costs.

In addition, Mr. Kurum also shared details on new initiatives and targets being developed by the Presidency. These include critical topics such as food security, circular materials in manufacturing and climate education.

He also shared further details on the Climate Implementation Bridge, which will support countries by improving the link between national climate, economic and development priorities, helping finance reach the ground more rapidly and with greater impact.

In support of the electrification target, the COP31 Presidency, in partnership with Australia, has commissioned the IEA to deliver special reports to map out pathways to achieving the “35x35” target and to analyse the benefits of halving waste growth and boosting circular waste management systems. This follows the COP31 Presidency’s existing work with IRENA to identify how electrification can accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels.

Launching the initiatives, COP31 President-Designate, Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change of Türkiye, Murat Kurum said: “The Action Agenda is the driving force behind implementation. As the COP31 Presidency, we have been listening to everyone. This has helped us build an ambitious and holistic Action Agenda.”

“By electrifying daily life, from transport to buildings and industry, we can protect families and businesses from volatile energy markets. This “35% by 2035” target will be one of the defining priorities of our COP31 Presidency. On the road to COP31 in Antalya, we will work to bring together a strong global coalition that is ready and determined to act in support of this objective.”

We recognise that this is a global goal, that countries have different starting points, and that countries will pursue different pathways. We will also work closely with all countries, especially with developing economies, to help facilitate access to technical assistance, capacity-building, and financial support in line with this goal.”

The Hon Chris Bowen MP, Australia’s Minister for Climate Change and Energy and President of Negotiations for COP31 said: “Accelerating the energy transition will ease shocks to our energy systems, better protect our economies and households from high costs, and help keep bending the curve of emissions downwards. That’s why electrifying the global economy is one of our practical priorities for COP31 — because it’s the fastest way to strengthen energy security, cut emissions and bring down costs.”

Executive Secretary of the UNFCCC, Simon Stiell said “Electrification has already sparked a global surge in clean energy, driving growth and jobs. Rewiring the global economy is crucial to kick the world’s addiction to coal, oil and gas, to bring energy costs down, and to restore energy security. Now’s the time to step up the pace and scale of electrification, as the current fossil fuel cost crisis shows so painfully. So too, more resilient and energy-efficient cities and cutting waste are key to tackling the climate crisis which is already hitting every economy and global supply chains, and driving up inflation. The Brazilian COP30 Presidency introduced the alignment of the Action Agenda with the first Global Stocktake outcomes, setting six thematic axes – and the incoming Turkish presidency, working with Australia, is to be commended for building on that progress.”

Executive-director of the IEA, Fatih Birol said: “The current global energy crisis is accelerating the world's shift into the Age of Electricity, adding to major trends such as the rise of AI and growing power demand from air conditioning, EVs, industry and more. As the strategic partner to the COP31 Presidency working closely with Türkiye and Australia, the IEA is very pleased to be supporting the Presidency’s Action Agenda with two Special Reports. The first showing how countries can electrify their economies to enhance energy security while increasing electricity’s share of global energy consumption to 35% by 2035 – and the second on how producing less waste can deliver significant reductions in emissions and wider economic benefits.”

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Director-General of IRENA, Francesco La Camera said: “IRENA has been working closely with the incoming COP31 Presidency, and I congratulate President-Designate Murat Kurum on his bold call for a global electrification target. IRENA’s roadmap powered by renewables, electrification and grid enhancement explicitly suggests a global electrification of 35% by 2035. As energy demand continues to rise rapidly across transport, industry, buildings and digitalisation, the energy transition must now focus on electrifying these end-use sectors. Electrification is one of the most immediate, scalable and cost-effective solutions available today. Every economy that accelerates electrification with renewables can reduce its exposure to imported fuel price volatility while strengthening its economic competitiveness. International co-operation will be critical to accelerating global electrification, and IRENA stands ready to leverage its global membership in support of a successful COP31 Presidency Action Agenda.”

The CEO of the Global Renewables Alliance, Bruce Douglas said: "We strongly welcome the COP31 Presidency's focus on electrification. It is one of the most powerful levers to reduce exposure to volatile and expensive fossil fuels and deliver on all the Global Stocktake goals. Electrification turns renewable power into real economic value, lowering costs, improving energy security, expanding energy access and boosting competitiveness. The challenge now is scale. A clear global focus on electrification helps align policy, finance and industry around a common implementation agenda and gives businesses and investors greater confidence to scale investment and action across the real economy."