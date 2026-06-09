Namibia: MTC to Stop Free SMSs On Recharges

The Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) has announced that it will discontinue the free SMS benefit currently offered to customers when they recharge airtime.

The mobile network operator informed customers of the change through a notice sent out on Tuesday morning.

"Dear customer, kindly note that the free SMSs received upon recharging will be discontinued," the notice reads.

MTC spokesperson Erasmus Nekundi has confirmed the change to The Namibian.

The change will come into effect on 10 September.