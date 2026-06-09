Namibia: Hartlief Shop & Bistro to Close Next Month

The Hartlief Shop & Bistro in Windhoek's Northern Industrial Area will permanently close on 15 July.

The announcement was made by the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group on Tuesday morning.

O&L says the decision follows a review of Hartlief's operations over the past year aimed at ensuring the business remains competitive and focused on its core meat processing and distribution activities.

O&L Group executive chairman and Hartlief managing director Sven Thieme says the closure would allow the company to focus resources on areas that contribute more directly to the business.

"The O&L persona - authentic, caring and passionate - guides every decision we make, including the difficult ones. Over the past two years, we have undertaken a deliberate review of all our operating companies, assessing performance, alignment and long-term viability as we build towards Vision 2029," he says.

Thieme says closing the Shop & Bistro would simplify operations, reduce overhead costs and allow Hartlief to strengthen its core business activities.

The bistro previously closed for a short period in 2024 after a fire broke out at the premises."

Hartlief became part of the O&L Group in November 2019 when O&L acquired a majority shareholding in the company. The business specialises in meat processing and supplies products across Namibia, South Africa and other African markets.