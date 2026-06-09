Namibia: New Arts Council Boss Aims for 3 Percent GDP Contribution

Newly appointed National Arts Council of Namibia chairperson Lot Ndamanomhata aims to double the creative sector's economic contribution to the country by addressing severe structural and funding deficits.

He says he's aiming to double the sector's contribution to the national gross domestic product (GDP) from 1.5% to 3% under the sixth National Development Plan.

Speaking to Desert Radio following his appointment, Ndamanomhata said Namibia's creative landscape is moving away from uncoordinated operations.

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"We are seeing a phase in which we are transitioning from isolated, perhaps passion-driven projects to a more connected ecosystem that is structured, commissioning regional visibility and real economic numbers behind it," he said.

To back this economic trajectory, he highlighted that between 2022 and 2024, about 327 local film productions generated an average of N$122.5 million in spending and created over 2 400 jobs.

Ndamanomhata, however, acknowledged that severe policy, infrastructure, and financial deficits continue to restrict the industry's real capacity.

"The infrastructure, the funding, the policy environment are improving, but they are not yet where they need to be," he said.

"The most pressing one is funding. The most creative projects in Namibia are self-financed because artists cannot meet the credit requirement for financial institutions."

According to Ndamanomhata, the state's direct financial support remains remarkably low relative to the size of the sector.

For the 2026/27 financial year, the national budget allocation stands at approximately N$6.1 million, which must service a community conservatively estimated at over 130 000 active creators.

Beyond domestic funding issues, Namibian artists face global digital hurdles, including total exclusion from YouTube monetisation pathways and an inactive payout function on PayPal.

"These are not minor inconveniences, there are structural barriers that prevent artists from earning income in the digital economy where the world has moved to," Ndamanomhata said.

Compounding this is how local art is valued by the public, he said.

"Perhaps the most painful challenge we must deal with and confront honestly is that Namibian talent is too often only celebrated once it is validated abroad," he said.

Ndamanomhata said the new board is shifting its grant distribution strategy to enforce geographic inclusivity, ensuring financial aid reaches far beyond traditional urban hubs like Windhoek and the Erongo region.

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The council is currently running its second funding call for the 2026/27 cycle, with a strict application deadline set for 3 July.

"We want to go to all 121 constituencies so that by the time we are done, possibly after three years, we want to ensure everyone, or at least some from the 121 constituencies, has been funded," he said.

Given the modest state allocation, the chairperson called for immediate private sector intervention, saying the national budget alone cannot sustain the industry.

"Corporate institutions can contribute by buying Namibian art, by buying stuff from Namibian creative support in their buildings, support in their offices," Ndamanomhata said.

He replaces Cislé Jacobs.

Other incoming council members include Dangos Jimmy, John Kasinda, Lizette Ferris, Erastus Haitengela and Josef Ihemba.