Namibia: Hardap Invests in Agriculture and Tourism to Drive Economic Growth

Hardap governor Riaan McNab says agriculture and tourism remain critical pillars of the regional economy, with the government investing in farmer support programmes, climate resilience initiatives and tourism development projects aimed at creating jobs and stimulating economic growth.

Delivering the state of the region address at Mariental on Monday, McNab said sustained investment in agriculture is helping to improve food security and strengthen the resilience of farming communities against the effects of climate change.

"Agriculture remains a cornerstone of our regional economy and a vital source of livelihoods for our people. Through targeted interventions, we are enhancing productivity, building resilience and creating opportunities for both emerging and established farmers," he said.

McNab reported that N$1.1 million was allocated under the national horticulture value chain programme, benefitting 76 farmers with production inputs, materials and equipment, while N$360 000 was invested in the poultry value chain development scheme, supporting 49 farmers.

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He also announced the launch of a Japan-funded resilience project implemented in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, which is expected to support 1 200 drought-affected farmers through the provision of agricultural inputs, livestock and water-harvesting technologies.

According to McNab, 136 hectares were ploughed under the Namibia Agricultural Mechanisation and Seed Improvement Programme, benefitting 62 farmers, while 1 187 farmers received agricultural training during the reporting period.

The governor said the Hardap Green Scheme produced 1 040 tonnes of maize, generating N$1.5 million in revenue, while lucerne production yielded 1 300 bales sold for N$104 000.

Turning to tourism, McNab said the sector continues to recover and expand following the Covid-19 pandemic, generating N$36.5 million in revenue during the 2025/26 financial year.

"Tourism continues to be a key economic enabler in the Hardap region. The growth recorded in visitor revenue demonstrates the sector's potential to create employment, support conservation efforts and contribute meaningfully to local economic development," he said.

Foreign tourism revenue increased from N$171 159 in the previous financial year to N$196 824, while revenue generated from visitors from Southern African Development Community countries rose from N$19 700 to N$21 760.

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McNab noted that tourism revenue is being utilised to improve tourist roads, upgrade wildlife water points and enhance visitor experiences in protected areas.

He also highlighted the allocation of a trophy hunting concession to the |Huibes conservancy for the 2026-2028 hunting season, making it the first conservancy in southern Namibia to receive such a concession.

"The continued investment in conservation and tourism infrastructure will unlock further economic opportunities for our communities while ensuring the sustainable management of our natural resources," said McNab.