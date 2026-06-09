South Africa: Milestones of Freedom Campaign to Commemorate Several Landmark Anniversaries in SA's History

Government will launch the Milestones of Freedom Campaign next week under the theme: "Honouring the Past, Delivering the Future" at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The campaign commemorates several landmark anniversaries in South Africa's history, including the 30th Anniversary of the Constitution; 50 years since the Soweto Uprising, 60 years since the District Six removals and 70 years since the 1956 Women's March.

The Milestones of Freedom campaign combines the commemoration of key moments in the country's democratic journey with a drive to bring government services directly to communities.

Cabinet has approved a year-long programme aimed at celebrating constitutional values, strengthening civic participation and promoting social cohesion.

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Planned activities include public dialogues, civic education programmes, cultural events, youth engagements and commemorative events at historic sites across the country.

Speaking at a panel discussion in Pretoria recently, Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Andries Nel said these milestones served as a reminder that democracy was hard-won and required continued commitment from both government and citizens.

"The campaign is not only about remembrance. It is about action," he said.

The broader Milestones of Freedom campaign does not only focus on remembering South Africa's democratic gains but would also prioritise practical interventions aimed at improving the lives of citizens.

"It is about bringing essential services to communities across the country - from IDs and birth certificates, to health outreach events, access to housing opportunities, and support for small businesses and youth entrepreneurs," Nel said.

According to the Deputy Minister, the commemoration will be a "whole-of-government and whole-of-society" initiative involving government departments, Chapter 9 institutions, civil society organisations, educational institutions, business, organised labour, traditional leaders, religious organisations and youth formations.

Government has encouraged South Africans to reflect on the role of the Constitution in their daily lives and to recommit themselves to the values of democracy, equality, dignity and freedom.

Nel also called on organisations across society to adopt the practice of reciting the Constitution's preamble at public events, describing it as a powerful reminder of the country's shared history and aspirations.