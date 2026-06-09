South Africa: SA Records R15.2 Billion Trade Surplus in April 2026

South Africa's growing export performance is helping to drive economic growth, support jobs and create new opportunities for producers, as government continues its efforts to build an economy that works for all South Africans.

New trade data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) shows that the country recorded a preliminary trade surplus of R15.2 billion in April 2026, while agricultural exports rose by 11% during the first quarter of the year, reflecting growing demand for South African products in international markets.

The positive export performance comes as government continues to implement measures aimed at expanding market access for local producers, strengthening key sectors of the economy and creating conditions for sustainable job creation.

This surplus was attributable to exports of R190.6 billion and imports of R175.4 billion, inclusive of trade with Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho and Namibia.

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Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen has welcomed the 11% increase in agricultural exports during the first quarter of 2026. New data released by Agbiz showed agricultural exports reached US$3.7 billion in the first three months of the year compared with the same period in 2025.

According to the Minister, the growth was driven by exports of products including grapes, apples, pears, maize, wine, apricots, cherries, peaches, sugar, wool, fruit juices, nuts, avocados, pineapples, guavas, mangos and soya beans.

SARS said overall export growth in April was driven by higher exports of gold, platinum group metals (PGMs) and petroleum oils excluding crude. Export flows for April increased by 14.8% year-on-year, rising from R165.9 billion in April 2025 to R190.6 billion in April 2026.

The country's year-to-date preliminary trade surplus reached R89.3 billion for the period from 1 January to 30 April 2026, more than double the R39.8 billion recorded during the same period last year.

Steenhuisen said the agricultural sector's performance demonstrated the importance of expanding existing export markets and pursuing new opportunities for South African producers.

He noted that continued export growth would depend on securing and protecting access to global markets.

The Minister highlighted recent market-access gains, including the conclusion of a Stone Fruit Protocol with China covering peaches, nectarines, plums, apricots and prunes, as well as the reopening of fresh apple exports to Thailand under strict phytosanitary conditions.

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While export values remained strong, Steenhuisen cautioned that logistical inefficiencies continued to pose challenges for exporters.

He pointed to operational delays and congestion at the Port of Cape Town during the peak table grape season, which resulted in cargo rerouting and financial losses for producers and exporters.

On a month-on-month basis, South Africa's exports increased by R3.4 billion, or 1.8%, between March and April 2026.

Imports rose by R18.5 billion, or 11.8%, driven by higher imports of petroleum oils excluding crude, electric generating sets and automatic data processing machines.

SARS also revised its March 2026 trade surplus figure downward. The preliminary surplus of R31.9 billion announced previously was reduced by R1.7 billion due to ongoing Vouchers of Correction (VOCs), resulting in a final surplus of R30.2 billion.