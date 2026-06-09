South Africa: Creating Pathways for Youth Development and Economic Inclusion

As South Africa marks Youth Month in June, we are reminded that the future of the country depends on how effectively the nation supports, empower and invest in young people today.

Government remains committed to expanding access to skills development, employment opportunities and funding support so that more young people can participate meaningfully in the economy.

What critically stands out from the generation of 1976, is their robust courage, resilience and a deep commitment to justice in the face of oppression. Their legacy continues to remain vibrant and continues to inspire us.

Today's young people continue to face challenges, particularly unemployment, poverty and limited access to opportunities. The spirit of 1976 should inspire all of us, government, private-sector and civil society organisations to respond with urgency, practical support and a shared determination to build a more inclusive future that leaves no one behind.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The current generation has access to a range of platforms through which they can express their views and engage on issues that affect their lives. Young people have a right to raise their concerns and to be heard. At the same time, meaningful participation must be supported by access to accurate information about available programmes, skills development pathways and economic opportunities.

Empowerment begins when young people are equipped to make informed choices about their future.

Government has launched the Golden Jubilee Commemoration of the 1976 Youth Uprising under the theme "RESET@50 - The Future Calls".

The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga reminded the nation that this national programme is not only about remembrance, but also about action.

It creates space to reflect on the sacrifices of the youth of 1976 while focusing attention on the opportunities, partnerships and interventions needed to support young people in the present.

The practical step is to encourage young people to venture into entrepreneurship. This route is vital because it has the potential to help the youth see themselves as future big enterprise owners, prominent innovators, and employers who can shape their own destinies and contribute enormously to the growth of the country's economy.

Government also offers multiple programmes to support young entrepreneurs, including financial assistance, business development services, and skills training. However, these must be made easier to access, especially for young people in communities that continue to face exclusion and inequality. Government's task must be to ensure that support reaches those who need it most and that young people are able to convert opportunity into meaningful economic participation.

Government has repeatedly committed to opening procurement opportunities and reducing red tape that makes it difficult for businesses, especially black-owned enterprises, to participate meaningfully in the economy. For young people, this creates a pathway to turn ambition into enterprise and to see entrepreneurship not as a distant ideal, but as a practical route to opportunity, inclusion and long-term economic participation.

One example is the National Youth Development Agency's "Phanda Thursday" initiative, a weekly outreach programme designed to bring youth development services, economic opportunities and government support closer to communities. This initiative responds directly to the challenge of youth unemployment and the need for more integrated service delivery across the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Government also continues to implement programmes that help young people gain skills and work experience. These include the Expanded Public Works Programme, learnerships and internships, as well as the National Rural Youth Service Corps, which supports unemployed rural youth through training and development opportunities. These programmes demonstrate that practical support is available and must continue to be expanded.

To build on this momentum, stronger partnerships are needed across society. The private sector, civil society, community media and digital platforms all have a role to play in opening doors for young people.

By working together access to information can be improved to connect job seekers to work opportunities, support youth-owned enterprises and social and economic inclusion can be strengthened.

*Maphori is the acting economic cluster coordinator, Government Communication and Information System.