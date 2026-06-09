South Africa: Operation Shanela Cracks Down On Organised Criminal Networks

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has intensified its nationwide Operation Shanela crackdown on organised criminal networks involved in illicit trade, drug trafficking, illegal immigration and other serious and violent crimes.

These intelligence-led operations were conducted between 1 and 7 June across the country, resulting in the arrest of 17 587 suspects, including 2 549 wanted individuals linked to serious and violent crimes.

During the same period, 2 399 illegal foreigners were arrested for contravention of the Immigration Act, with the most arrests recorded in Gauteng (959), followed by 529 in KwaZulu-Natal.

Police have also conducted operations targeting transitional criminal networks involved in illicit trade, including significant seizures of illicit cigarettes across multiple provinces.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

On 3 June 2026, police intercepted a suspicious truck and arrested a 35-year-old male suspect for possession of suspected illicit cigarettes worth R7.5 million on the N1 near Vaal Plaza in the Free State.

On 5 June 2026, police seized illicit cigarettes worth R3 million and arrested two foreign nationals in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga.

On 4 June 2026, police arrested a 49-year-old Zimbabwean national after intercepting a Nissan truck carrying illicit tobacco, worth R1.5 million, along the R518 road in Limpopo.

In the Western Cape, police seized illegal liquor worth more than R9 million and arrested three Chinese nationals following a coordinated operation in Paarl on 4 June 2026.

In the fight against transnational drug syndicates, law enforcement agencies secured a major victory when they seized 90 kilograms of suspected cocaine, worth R36 million, at the Durban Harbour on 6 June 2026.

Other key arrests this week include 1 564 suspects arrested for assault GBH [grievous bodily harm]; 153 for murder; 157 for attempted murder; 135 for rape; 567 for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs; 196 for dealing in drugs; 3 115 for possession of drugs; 499 for illegal dealing in liquor and 26 for human trafficking.

Police also confiscated and recovered 127 unlicensed firearms of various calibres; 1 898 rounds of ammunition; contraband goods worth more than R21 million; various types of drugs, and 59 hijacked and stolen vehicles.