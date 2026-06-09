South Africa: BMA Processes 168 Mozambican Nationals for Repatriation

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, confirmed the successful processing and repatriation of a group of 168 Mozambican nationals through the Lebombo Port of Entry.

The repatriation operation was facilitated by the Embassy of the Republic of Mozambique in South Africa, which transported the individuals from Mossel Bay to the Lebombo Port of Entry using three buses.

The group arrived at the port at approximately 8:30 pm on Sunday, and the operation was concluded at midnight.

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A total of 168 Mozambican nationals and one South African citizen arrived at the port for processing.

Of the Mozambican nationals processed, 141 individuals, comprising 97 males and 44 females, were undocumented and were accordingly deported in terms of the Immigration Act.

A further eight Mozambican nationals had valid passports and were processed for lawful departure. The group also included 19 minors.

In line with established child protection protocols, all minors underwent the necessary processes in collaboration with the Department of Social Development to ensure that their best interests were safeguarded throughout the repatriation process.

The South African citizen was refused departure after indicating an intention to accompany the group to visit family in the Republic of Mozambique without following the appropriate travel arrangements.

In support of the operation, members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) conducted biometric fingerprint verification using mobile scanning devices to determine whether any of the repatriated individuals were linked to criminal activities or were wanted for outstanding offences in South Africa.

The verification process confirmed that the only records identified were related to previous arrests for contraventions of immigration laws, specifically illegal presence within the Republic.

The Commissioner commended the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders involved in facilitating the repatriation, including the Mozambican Embassy, SAPS, the Department of Social Development and BMA officials stationed at the Lebombo Port of Entry.

"The successful conclusion of this operation demonstrates the importance of coordinated action between neighbouring countries and government stakeholders in managing migration in a lawful, humane and orderly manner.

"The BMA remains committed to ensuring that all movements across our ports of entry are processed in accordance with the law while upholding the dignity and rights of all persons involved," Masiapato said.

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The BMA continues to work closely with domestic and international partners to strengthen migration management, secure South Africa's borders, and facilitate the legitimate movement of people and goods through the country's ports of entry.