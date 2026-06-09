South Africa: DTIC Backs Local Forestry Firms At Major Industry Expo

In a move to grow the economy and support the creation of jobs for South Africans, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) is supporting four South African companies in the forestry sector at the WoodEX for Africa and Deck and Flooring Expo, taking place from 9 to 11 June 2026 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

The exhibition provides an important platform for CMAS Trading and Projects, Seltech Cupboards, Roofbrands and Truss Master to showcase their products, explore new business opportunities and strengthen their presence in both local and international markets.

According to the department, the support forms part of its broader industrial policy objectives aimed at promoting industrialisation, strengthening local manufacturing, enhancing business competitiveness, encouraging value-added production, expanding market access for businesses, supporting Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs), and creating sustainable jobs.

"Through participation in the exhibition, the dtic aims to grow South Africa's forestry and furniture manufacturing industries, strengthen industry value chains, and increase commercial opportunities for local businesses," the department said.

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Recognised as a leading event for machinery, tools, forestry and timber supplies in southern Africa, WoodEX for Africa brings together trade and industry professionals, specialised dealers and businesses from across the sector.

The expo offers participants an opportunity to stay abreast of the latest industry trends and innovations, establish valuable business connections and identify new commercial prospects within the timber trade.

The dtic said its support for the participating companies forms part of ongoing efforts to grow South Africa's forestry and furniture manufacturing industries through targeted policies, programmes and strategic interventions.

These initiatives are designed to strengthen the competitiveness of local businesses, encourage value-added production, expand access to new markets and unlock additional commercial opportunities.

At the exhibition, the four companies will showcase their capabilities, engage with potential customers, forge business partnerships and explore new trade opportunities aimed at expanding their commercial footprint.

The event will also provide a valuable platform for engagement between the dtic and industry stakeholders. Visitors to the department's exhibition stand will be able to interact directly with officials, learn more about available business support and gain insight into programmes and incentives aimed at strengthening the forestry sector and supporting its long-term growth.

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The dtic reaffirmed its commitment to implementing industrial policy measures that support industrialisation, investment, localisation, export growth and job creation, while fostering the long-term sustainability and competitiveness of South Africa's forestry and furniture manufacturing industries.