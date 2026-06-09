South Africa: Morolong to Engage Free State Executive On Strengthening Government Communication

The Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Kenny Morolong, will on Wednesday engage the Free State Provincial Executive Council on the coordination of government communication, nation branding, and community media support in the province.

The Deputy Minister will be accompanied by delegates from the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) and Brand South Africa (Brand SA).

"The engagement forms part of government's ongoing communication policy advocacy programme aimed at enhancing a coordinated and integrated government communication system across all spheres of government," the Presidency said in a statement.

The Free State engagement follows a similar session held in the North West Province in March this year. It is part of a nationwide rollout intended to strengthen communication planning, promote a cohesive national narrative, support community media and advance South Africa's nation-branding objectives.