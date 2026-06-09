Kenya: Amazon Seeks CA Approval for Satellite Earth Station in Kenya

Nairobi — American technology giant Amazon has applied for regulatory approval to establish a satellite earth station in Kenya, a move that could intensify competition in the country's fast-growing satellite internet market.

According to a notice published in the Kenya Gazette, Amazon's local subsidiary, Amazon Kuiper Kenya Limited, has applied to the Communications Authority of Kenya for an International Gateway Operator licence.

The licence would allow the company to establish satellite earth stations or terrestrial cross-border networks capable of transmitting and receiving telecommunications traffic between Kenya and other countries.

The application forms part of Amazon's broader push to roll out its satellite internet service under Project Kuiper, positioning it as a direct competitor to Starlink, the satellite broadband service operated by SpaceX.

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Starlink currently offers high-speed, low-latency internet through a low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network and has gained traction among households and businesses in remote areas as well as urban users seeking reliable broadband connectivity.

The service currently offers internet packages starting from about Sh6,500 per month, making it an increasingly popular alternative to traditional fixed and mobile broadband providers.

Despite its rapid growth, Starlink's market share remains relatively small, accounting for about one percent of Kenya's internet service provider market, compared to market leader Safaricom, which controls roughly 36 percent of the sector.

However, Starlink's subscriber base has continued to expand, surpassing 22,000 users as demand for satellite internet services grows across the country.

Industry analysts expect competition in the satellite broadband segment to intensify as both Amazon and Starlink seek to expand coverage, lower equipment costs and introduce more affordable monthly subscription plans.

The entry of Amazon could also accelerate internet access in underserved regions, particularly in rural and remote areas where traditional broadband infrastructure remains limited.