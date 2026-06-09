Namibia: Gobabis Hunts Vandals After Sewer Pipeline Sabotage

9 June 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Gobabis municipality is searching for the individuals responsible for vandalising a sewer pipeline, causing significant damage and sewage spillages.

In a notice issued on Monday through its social media platforms, the municipality expresses concern over the continued destruction of public infrastructure.

"This damage adds to existing sewer line problems which the municipality is already working to repair. We, therefore, urge residents to help protect public property. Anyone with information about the culprits responsible for damaging this sewer pipeline should contact the municipality immediately," the notice states.

The municipality warns that vandalism of public infrastructure is costly, adding that repair expenses divert funds that could have been used for essential services and place additional financial pressure on the community.

The municipality is appealing to residents to assist in safeguarding municipal assets by reporting any suspicious activities or individuals involved in damaging public infrastructure.

The municipality stresses that protecting public infrastructure is essential to ensuring uninterrupted service delivery and maintaining community development.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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