Uganda: Kabale Residents Demand Urgent Fix to Sewer Overflow On Makanga Road

Residents and business operators along Makanga Road in Kabale Municipality have called on the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) to urgently repair a sewer line overflow that they say is threatening public health and affecting business operations.

The affected residents allege that the sewage originates from Kabale Regional Referral Hospital. They say a blockage has forced wastewater into roadside drainage trenches instead of the designated sewer channel.

Businessman John Munanura said the foul smell has driven away customers.

"The smell is terrible, and people who work here are constantly exposed to contamination. Some customers no longer stop here because of the stench. This is affecting our businesses and our livelihoods," Munanura said.

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Sunday Twinomujuni, who operates near Royal Supermarket, described the situation as a serious health hazard that worsens during the rainy season.

"We spend the whole day here breathing in this smell. During the rainy season, the sewage mixes with runoff water and spreads even further. We need a permanent solution, not temporary measures," Twinomujuni said.

Former mayoral aspirant Evaristo Mande Hussein warned of a possible outbreak of diseases if the situation is not addressed.

"The drainage channels were meant for storm water, but now they are carrying sewage. If this continues, we risk outbreaks of diseases such as cholera and typhoid," he said.

When contacted, Kabale Area NWSC Manager Patrick Otim said he was not aware of the specific blockage but promised to deploy a technical team to assess the situation.

"The corporation takes issues of sewerage management seriously because they directly affect public health. Once our team verifies the problem, appropriate action will be taken," Otim said.

Residents say they have reported the issue several times and are now demanding concrete action rather than repeated assurances.