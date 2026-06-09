Uganda Law Society Calls for National Action Against Mob Violence After Rugby Star Killing

The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has called for a united national campaign against lawlessness and mob violence following the tragic death of national rugby player Sydney Gogondyo, 27, who was allegedly beaten by a mob in Kampala on June 5, 2026.

In a letter addressed to Uganda Rugby Union President Godwin Kayangwe Arinaitwe, dated June 8, 2026, and signed by ULS President Isaac Ssemakadde, the Law Society expressed its condolences to the rugby fraternity and condemned the circumstances surrounding the player's death.

The ULS described Gogondyo as a talented rugby star, national team player, dedicated family man, and a respected member of the Stanbic Black Pirates Rugby Club.

According to the Law Society, Gogondyo's death serves as a painful reminder of the growing threat posed by mob violence in a society where confidence in lawful processes is steadily eroding.

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"We learned with profound sorrow that this talented rugby star was brutally beaten to death by a mob in Bukoto," the statement read.

The ULS noted that Sydney Gogondyo was a forward on the national rugby sevens team and a key member of the Stanbic Black Pirates Rugby Club, where he played a role in the club's successful Uganda Rugby Premiership and Uganda Cup-winning campaign last season.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Racheal Kawala, Gogondyo was attacked on June 5, 2026, at around 2:00 p.m., in Masulira Zone, Bukoto I Parish, Nakawa Division, Kampala District.

He was rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries at around 7:00 p.m. the same day.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke confirmed that eight people have so far been arrested in connection with the incident as investigations continue.

The ULS argued that mob violence cannot be viewed in isolation from broader governance and justice challenges facing the country.

According to Ssemakadde, rising levels of state-backed violence, declining public trust in judicial institutions, limited civic education, and the failure of institutions to deliver timely justice have contributed to an environment in which citizens increasingly take the law into their own hands.

"This tragedy demands that our two fraternities mount a joint campaign against all forms of lawlessness, especially those driven or enabled by the state, which is the most powerful teacher and role model for citizens," the statement read.

The ULS further argued that when government institutions bypass legal processes and fail to deliver justice, they inadvertently encourage citizens to abandon lawful channels and resort to vigilantism.

The ULS cited a famous observation by the United States Supreme Court, which states: "Crime is contagious. If the government becomes a lawbreaker, it breeds contempt for law; it invites every man to become a law unto himself; it invites anarchy."

The Law Society also expressed concern that the rule of law received little attention during President Museveni's State of the Nation Address delivered on June 4, 2026, despite what it described as continuing concerns over repressive actions against opposition voices, excessive force by security agencies, and broader patterns of impunity.

According to the ULS, these trends send dangerous signals to the public and contribute to a culture in which force is perceived as a substitute for justice.

The Law Society said a candid national conversation on the root causes of mob violence had become increasingly urgent.

Ssemakadde noted that the ULS and the rugby fraternity have historically maintained a close relationship, with many lawyers actively supporting the sport, while the rugby community has often looked to the legal profession to defend constitutionalism and the rule of law.

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The ULS therefore invited the Uganda Rugby Union and the wider sporting community to join a national effort aimed at resisting lawlessness and promoting respect for legal processes.

"The ULS unequivocally condemns the mob violence that claimed Sydney Gogondyo's life," the statement read.

The Law Society further urged Ugandans to honour Gogondyo's memory by strengthening collective efforts to build a society where the law is respected, every citizen enjoys equal protection, and no family experiences a similar tragedy.

Gogondyo's death has shocked rugby fans and stakeholders across the country, with many mourning the loss of a promising player widely regarded as one of the sport's emerging stars.

He will be laid to rest on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at Buweri Town Council in Budadiri County, Sironko District.

The burial service is scheduled to commence at 11:00 a.m.