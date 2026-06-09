South Africa: Police Chairperson Welcomes Suspension of Four SAPS Generals, Calls for Swift Accountability in Medicare24 Tender Probe

press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Ian Cameron, has welcomed the suspension of five senior South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in connection with the Medicare24 Tshwane tender. The suspensions mark an important first step in ensuring accountability and signal the commencement of processes to hold all officers linked to the controversial contract to account.

"As previously stated, suspensions are critical to safeguarding the integrity of any internal investigation. However, investigations must ultimately result in meaningful consequence management. Corruption within the SAPS not only undermines legislated processes and procurement systems, but also erodes public trust in the police," said Mr Cameron.

Mr Cameron has learned that the SAPS has suspended five senior officers within the SAPS.

The Chairperson welcomed the suspensions, particularly in light of the historical reluctance within the SAPS to hold senior officials accountable. However, he emphasised that suspension is not an end in itself, but rather a necessary step towards achieving meaningful accountability.

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In this regard, the Chairperson called on the SAPS to institute internal disciplinary proceedings without delay. Furthermore, criminal investigations must be expedited to ensure that prosecutions follow wherever evidence of wrongdoing is established.

Notwithstanding the suspensions, the Chairperson highlighted the significant leadership vacuum that has emerged within the SAPS as a result of suspensions implemented since the commencement of the Madlanga Commission and the work of the Ad Hoc Committee.

"The SAPS is currently operating in a state of uncertainty, with several key leadership positions affected. At this critical juncture, strong and decisive leadership is essential to maintain stability and ensure the effective functioning of the service. This is why disciplinary processes must be concluded as swiftly as possible," said Mr Cameron.

While this should not be interpreted as a reason to shield any individual from accountability, the Chairperson stressed that the current circumstances require careful planning and foresight to ensure that the effectiveness of this critical public institution is not compromised. The committee will urgently request a briefing from the SAPS on its contingency plans to ensure stability, maintain operational effectiveness and address the leadership vacuum created by these suspensions.

"Above all, the investigations must identify, investigate and, where warranted, prosecute every officer implicated in wrongdoing. No one should be spared accountability for conduct that undermines the very law they swore to uphold," Mr Cameron concluded.