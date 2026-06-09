Nigeria: Alex Iwobi Insists Would Have Been Happier Marking 100th Cap At 2026 World Cup

*Insists no regrets choosing Nigeria after playing at youth level for England

As Alex Iwobi prepares to earn his 100th cap for Nigeria when the Super Eagles take on Portugal in an international friendly in Leiria on Wednesday, the Fulham midfielder rues missing playing in another World Cup starting on Thursday.

The former Arsenal player who made his debut for Nigeria in a friendly match against DR Congo in Visé, Belgium on 8th October 2015, played in his one and only World Cup with the Super Eagles at Russia 2018. Nigeria failed to progress beyond the group stage.

Attempts at qualifying for two more World Cup appearances were truncated with the Super Eagles failures to qualify back-to-back for the 2022 edition in Qatar and the about-to-begin 2026 edition to be hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada.

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He will be 34 years old when the 2030 edition of the FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by Morocco, Portugal and Spain.

Iwobi who has featured at four Africa Cup of Nations finals for Nigeria, winning silver (2023) and bronze (2019 and 2025) medals in addition to his appearance at the Mundial in Russia, said this about his pending 100th cap: "Yes, I would have loved to win the AFCON and perhaps be with the Eagles at the FIFA World Cup (in USA, Mexico and Canada) that is about to kick off in a few days' time, but no regrets."

Despite missing this Mundial, Iwobi remains eternally proud and grateful for the opportunity to don Nigeria's green and white colours.

"I am proud to be where I am today; proud to wear the green-and-white. I am grateful to everyone, including the coach who called me up to the team for the first time. I have no regrets choosing Nigeria."

With 128 months under his belt as a Super Eagle, Iwobi admitted that even as a youth level player for England, he always felt Nigeria was his home.

"I first went to the Nigeria U23 team camp and felt at home. I had represented England at youth level but always felt Nigeria was home. My father always told me to go out there and enjoy my football, and make the decision that I felt was good for me. He was part of the decision but he didn't force it down on me.

"After 10 years and eight months, I won't say I am a legend; I only see myself as a Super Eagles' player. It feels great to be looking at a 100th cap, and on a lighter note, I wish I can add another 100 caps. I have enjoyed my time with the Super Eagles," observed this nephew of Austin Jay Jay Okocha, another Super Eagles legend largely credited with wooing Alex to Nigeria.

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Asked which of his numerous goals for Nigeria remains in his memory, Iwobi picks his strike against Zambia's Chipolopolo, at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo in October 2017, which qualified Nigeria for the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals.

"I loved the occasion because my dad and my mum were both at the stadium and saw it all, and we celebrated together afterwards. It was an exciting moment.

Speaking about his son's about-to-be century cap, Iwobi's father, Barr. Chuka Iwobi, himself an ex-footballer, told thenff.comthat the family is incredibly proud of Alex's achievements in the green-and-white.

"We remain ever grateful to the nation for the opportunity Alex has been given. When he made his debut in 2015, little did we know that this was the beginning of an amazing and incredible journey which would lead to him achieving the milestone of a hundred caps and with the potential of many more caps to come."

"Alex loves playing for the nation and always gives his best. No one can ever question his commitment, devotion and patriotism while wearing the green-and-white. There have been highs and lows over the years but he has emerged stronger from the experience of playing for the country. We pray that he continues to excel and that the Super Eagles are able to repay the fans for their love and support," concludes the senior Iwobi.