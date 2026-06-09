Ghana: U.S. Extradites Sedina Tamakloe Attionu to Ghana Over $6m Corruption Case

The United States of America has extradited Sedina Tamakloe Attionu to Ghana following her conviction on more than 70 corruption-related charges, including the embezzlement of over $6 million in Ghanaian taxpayer funds.

Her return marks the first extradition from the U.S. to Ghana since 2009, and officials say it reflects the strength of ongoing law enforcement cooperation between the two countries.

"The United States has extradited Sedina Tamakloe Attionu to Ghana, following her conviction on 70+ corruption-related charges, including embezzling more than $6M equivalent in Ghanaian taxpayer funds," the U.S. Mission in Ghana stated.

According to them, "This is our strong U.S.-Ghana law enforcement partnership in action, demonstrating a shared commitment to accountability."

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ghana, confirmed her arrival and noted that the extradition underscores a joint commitment to tackling corruption and ensuring no one is beyond the reach of justice.

Tamakloe Attionu was previously convicted in Ghana in absentia. Her extradition is expected to pave the way for her to face sentencing and complete legal processes in Ghana.