Namibia: Critical Medicine Delivered

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) has announced the arrival and distribution of 37 critically needed medicines as part of ongoing efforts to address medicine shortages and improve stock availability across the country.

In the ministry's second public update on pharmaceutical stock deliveries, executive director Penda Ithindi said urgent procurement efforts are being implemented to address immediate shortages while strengthening long-term medicine stock stability across the public healthcare system.

The ministry said the medicines received between 18 May and 4 June include treatments for hypertension, heart disease, diabetes, cancer, epilepsy and other chronic conditions.

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The statement explained that medicines received between 18 May and 4 June form part of broader efforts to replenish depleted stocks and ensure patients have access to essential treatments.

Ithindi revealed that the deliveries have already been distributed into the national supply chain for use at hospitals, health centres and clinics.

Attention has been given to medicines used in the management of chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes and epilepsy.

"Among the medicines received are Carvedilol tablets for the treatment of high blood pressure and certain heart conditions, as well as metformin tablets, a commonly prescribed medication for diabetes management," he said.

The ministry also reported the arrival of anti-glaucoma medicines following public concern over shortages affecting eye care services.

Ithindi added that additional supplies of glaucoma medication are expected in the coming weeks as procurement and replenishment efforts continue.

"Other medicines received include antibiotics such as amoxicillin, doxycycline, co-trimoxazole and gentamicin. Epilepsy medications, including carbamazepine and lamotrigine, have also been received, alongside pain relief medicines such as ibuprofen and paracetamol," the ministry said.

The medical supply further included intravenous fluids, emergency medicines, nutritional supplements, maternal health medicines and products used in the treatment of blood disorders.

"A snake venom antiserum was also among the emergency medical supplies delivered," he said.

The ministry said additional deliveries of essential medicines are expected over the coming weeks as procurement and supply chain interventions continue to gain momentum.

The latest update forms part of a transparency initiative launched by the ministry in May this year.

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The initiative was introduced in response to public concerns regarding medicine shortages experienced at several public health facilities across the country.

In its first update, the ministry acknowledged supply challenges affecting several essential medicines and committed itself to keeping the public informed on procurement activities, deliveries and stock levels.

The ministry indicated that regular updates would be issued every two weeks to provide greater transparency and accountability regarding pharmaceutical availability.

It noted that maintaining a reliable supply of medicines remains a priority as government works to strengthen the healthcare system and improve service delivery to patients.

At the time, Ithindi said the regular updates aim to keep the public informed about progress in restoring medicine supplies and strengthening healthcare services nationwide.

"The ministry remains committed to ensuring that essential medicines and health commodities reach health facilities and communities across the country," he said.