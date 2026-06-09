Namibia: Flood-Hit Zambezi Schools Reopen ...Parents Resist Sending Learners

Katima Mulilo — Zambezi schools affected by recent flooding have reopened at relocation centres, although learner attendance remains low as some parents are reluctant to send their children back to school.

In an interview with New Era over the weekend, Zambezi education director Alex Sikume said the three most affected schools, Muzii, Mpukano and Nankutwe, in the Kabbe South constituency remain surrounded by water.

This makes it impossible for learners and teachers to return to their original school premises.

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Affected students have since April been accommodated at Schuckmannsburg Combined School in the Luhonono area, as well as Lusese Combined School.

About 528 learners from the three schools (Muzii Combined School, Mpukano Primary School and Nankuntwe Combined School) have been directly affected and subsequently relocated due to severe flooding.

Consequently, the directorate arranged transport on 30 and 31 May 2026 to ferry learners from flooded areas to relocation centres ahead of the reopening of schools on 1 June.

"The directorate made provision to collect the learners from their flooded schools on 30 and 31 May 2026 so that they reopen on 1 June. However, we received resistance from the parents of Muzii and Mpukano, as the boat came back without any learner on 30 May," he said.

Regarding Nankutwe, Sikume said the directorate engaged the school board following the resistance experienced at the other two schools.

"It was agreed that they should have a parents' meeting and indicate later if learners would be available for transportation," he added. Sikume said only a few learners reported to the relocation centres during the first days of reopening, although attendance numbers are increasing daily.

Mpukano recorded five learners out of the 85 in total for the whole school.

Nankutwe saw 15 turn up out of the total of 195 learners, while Muzii only recorded seven out of the 250 learners. He said teachers remain stationed at the relocation sites, and teaching continues for learners who have returned. "The directorate has dispatched a team to the three schools so that they engage parents and register those that still want to return. Teachers are at relocation sites and will carry on with teaching and learning for those that have returned," he said.

Sikume also responded to concerns from parents alleging that learners at relocation centres were not receiving adequate food. "We want to indicate that the directorate, together with the Zambezi Regional Council, made sufficient food available to learners during the last term. At the closure of schools, there was still enough food remaining in the storerooms," he noted.

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He added that more food supplies have since been procured and that authorities are following a feeding menu for all learners accommodated at the centres.

"I know learners are not in their comfort zones, but we are doing all our best to ensure that their stay at the relocation sites is up to standard within the prevailing circumstances," Sikume said. He encouraged parents to prioritise education despite the challenges brought by the floods.

"Although it is parents' individual choice to send learners, they should look into the future of those learners. Education is key," he stressed.

Sikume said authorities are still monitoring the flood situation and cannot yet determine when learners will return to their original schools.

"The environment is not yet conducive, and we are monitoring the situation.

The nation shall be informed accordingly when the situation has returned to normal. As for now, the schools are still surrounded by water," he said.

He further urged all schools in the region to remain focused on academic performance despite the disruptions caused by the floods.

"Each one of us should ensure that we carry our responsibilities diligently if we want to realise improved academic performance," Sikume said.

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