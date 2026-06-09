Namibia: Thieves Break Into Transnamib

The TransNamib office in the capital was broken into over the weekend, with thieves stealing, among others, laptops containing sensitive information before vanishing into thin air without a trace.

Confirming the break-in upon inquiry yesterday, TransNamib spokesperson Alina Garises said a case had been opened with the Namibian Police Force (NamPol).

"We hereby confirm that a break-in occurred at TransNamib's CEO's office and executive wing during the weekend. The matter has been reported to the Namibian Police. As this matter is now under police investigation, we are unable to comment further at this stage," Garises said.

She did not provide further details.

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However, according to reliable sources at the trouble rail entity, the stolen laptops contain information on investigations into alleged maladministration, corruption and wanton abuse of power at TransNamib.

There was "a break-in at TransNamib, and laptops, including evidence of the investigation into irregularities, were also taken over the weekend", an insider said.

The development follows the suspension of two top executives in February.

The duo is Webster Gonzo, executive for human capital, and Alynsia Platt, executive for properties. They returned to work about a fortnight ago. Transport minister Veikko Nekundi told one of the publications recently that investigation into their alleged misconduct continues.

According to information, their suspension was premised on property contracts allegedly signed during the period when Gonzo was acting chief executive following the departure of former CEO Johny Smith. The said contracts were reportedly concluded jointly with Platt.

At the time, sources suggested the agreements did not follow prescribed procurement procedures and may have been concluded in a manner described as irregular and potentially improper.

EY report

In 2022, Anti-Corruption Commission supremo Paulus Noa directed then-finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi to ensure corrective measures are taken against TransNamib executives who were found wanting.

"The findings [EY report] reveal certain irregularities and mismanagement of TransNamib resources by the management of the company," Noa said at the time.

This was after the ACC director general reviewed a forensic report into the affairs of the entity by audit firm Ernst and Young (EY).

Among others, EY recommended that the now-defunct public enterprises ministry or the TransNamib board consider instituting disciplinary action against employees and executives who failed to meet their performance targets.

The report also lifted the lid on a myriad of irregularities at the rail entity - ranging from ineffective and inadequate utility costs to dodgy contracts and manipulated lease agreements.

At the centre of the suspension is the handling of transactions relating to TransNamib's properties.

While the entity auctioned some of its assets in 2022, proceeds from the sale and what exactly was sold were never revealed to the public.

The latest development adds to a long list of governance concerns that have plagued the national rail operator for years. New Era reported in the past that Platt's portfolio came under sharp criticism in the EY report.

The auditors found that oversight and management of TransNamib's property portfolio were ineffective and inadequate.

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"We could not place any reliance on the property, asset register, property valuations or the contract administration," the firm found.

The auditors were also unable to obtain evidence that regular property inspections were conducted.

It also detected inconsistencies in how lease amounts were determined, noting that inflationary and other cost implications were not factored into annual rent increases.

In some instances, lease agreements were allegedly manipulated.

The dossier further stated that auditors could not find reliable evidence that monthly oversight was performed to ensure that revenue and utility costs were reconciled against a reliable property revenue budget.

TransNamib's property portfolio is estimated at N$2.5 billion.

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