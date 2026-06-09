Kenya: Scam Alert! KCB Bank Kenya Has Not Advertised Thousands of Jobs - Viral Advert Fake

IN SHORT: A graphic advertising thousands of jobs at the KCB Foundation is circulating on social media in Kenya. However, the advert is fake and should be ignored.

A job ad circulating on social media in Kenya claims that KCB Bank Kenya is recruiting 63,750 workers through its foundation, in partnership with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (Unitar).

The advert is titled: "ELECTRIC MOTORBIKE GREEN JOBS".

It reads:

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

KCB Foundation & UNITAR have partnered to promote the use of electric motorbikes by Boda Boda riders in Kenya. We have procured and distributed the initial 58,000 Electric Motor Bikes in all the 290 constituencies of Kenya. The motor bikes shall be used for transportation and distribution services under the management of UNITAR.

It claims that thousands of boda boda operators and security officers are needed, as well as supervisors, accountants, secretaries and more, all requiring different academic qualifications, with salary ranges from KSh18,600 to KSh70,500 (about US$143 to $541 a month).

The ad directs interested Kenyans to send their applications to an Outlook email address by 9 June 2026.

The advert has been posted to Facebook groups with thousands of members.

But how legitimate is it? We checked.

Fake advert

Africa Check searched for the advert on the careers section of KCB Bank Kenya's website and its social media pages, including Facebook and X, and came up empty. We also found no public record by Unitar of this recruitment drive, casting doubt on its legitimacy.

The advert asks interested applicants to send their applications to the email address "[email protected]". This email address has previously been used in fake adverts. Besides, credible emails at KCB Bank Kenya end in @kcbgroup.com and at Unitar, @unitar.org.

On 4 June, the bank stamped the circulating job advert "FAKE" on Facebook and X and cautioned the public against falling for it.

"Please be cautious of this fake job poster circulating under the name of KCB Foundation and UNITAR regarding 'Electric Motorbike Green Jobs.' This is a scam designed to deceive job seekers," it posted.

The job advert is fake and should be ignored.