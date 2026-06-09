Kenya: Condom Sales Boost PS Kenya Revenue to Sh747mn

Nairobi — Strong demand for condoms helped Population Services Kenya (PS Kenya) increase revenue from its health products portfolio to Sh747 million in 2025, even as sales of its leading oral contraceptive brand declined.

According to the organisation's latest annual report, sales of Trust condoms rose by 3 percent to 27.3 million units last year, reflecting sustained demand for products aimed at preventing unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections.

In contrast, sales of Femiplan oral contraceptive pills fell by 10 percent to 3.9 million units, highlighting changing preferences among consumers in Kenya's family planning market.

The sales performance of reproductive health products, alongside other offerings such as Femiject contraceptive injections and water treatment solutions, contributed significantly to the organisation's earnings during the year.

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Revenue from health products accounted for 54 percent of PS Kenya's total revenue of Sh1.37 billion ($10.6 million), underlining the growing importance of its commercial operations in funding public health programmes.

The organisation reported achieving more than 115 percent cost recovery across its social enterprise portfolio, indicating that revenues generated from product sales exceeded the direct costs of delivering the products.

Beyond reproductive health, PS Kenya said its water treatment products were used to treat approximately 1.1 billion litres of water during the year, supporting access to safe drinking water in communities across the country.

The organisation's overall revenue was supported by product sales, government funding, and contributions from foundations and development partners.

PS Kenya said 90 percent of its expenditure was directed toward programme activities, with the remainder spent on administration and operational costs.

The organisation plans to expand its commercial revenue streams further as it seeks to strengthen financial sustainability while maintaining access to affordable health products for Kenyans.