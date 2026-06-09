Uganda: Police Reveal Identities of Eight Suspects in Murder of Rugby Star Sydney Gogondyo

Police have unveiled the identities of eight suspects so far arrested in connection with the mob killing of Uganda Rugby Cranes player, Sydney Gongodyo last week,

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Racheal Kawala identified the suspects as Noordin Ssebaggala, Roden Ayebazibwe, Juliet Namukose, Elly Mondoni, Herbert Twinomujuni, Perigrino Katsigazi, Darlious Tayebwa and Hannigton Tugume.

"Five additional suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of Sydney Gongodyo, a professional rugby player, following an incident that occurred on 5 June 2026," Kawala said.

"This brings the total number of suspects in custody to eight as investigations into the alleged mob killing continue."

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She said the hunt for other suspects involved in the mob killing is still continuing.

Police spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke on Monday condemned the barbaric attack, adding that its perpetrators will have to pay heavily.

"Under no circumstances should there be justification for a mob to take someone's life. Whether Sydney was involved in the alleged offence or not, that does not justify killing him. Even when a suspect is found with exhibits linked to a crime, they should be handed over to the police for lawful processing," he said.

Gongodyo, 27, who also played for the Stanbic Pirates Rugby Club, was killed on Friday after being attacked by a mob in Masulira Zone, Bukoto, a Kampala suburb. The Rugby Cranes player had been accused of snatching a bag, allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law.

Disturbing videos circulating on social media show the helpless player being repeatedly assaulted by a group of people, including boda boda riders. In one of the videos, Gongodyo is struck on the head with a log as others take turns beating him.

The former Rugby Cranes player was rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.