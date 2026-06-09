Somalia: Somaliland Eyes Tech Investment At London Tech Week

London, June 9 (Horn Diplomat) — Somaliland's Director General of the Ministry of Communication and Technology, Aadan Abdillahi Abdalle, participated in London Tech Week 2026, joining global technology leaders, investors and policymakers at one of the world's largest technology conferences.

The event, held in London, brought together representatives from governments, multinational technology companies, startups and investment firms to discuss developments in artificial intelligence, digital transformation, innovation and emerging opportunities in the global technology sector.

Aadan's participation highlighted Somaliland's efforts to expand its digital economy and strengthen international partnerships in information and communications technology (ICT).

"We are committed to positioning Somaliland as an emerging hub for digital connectivity, innovation, and regional technological development in the Horn of Africa," Aadan told Horn Diplomat on the sidelines of the event.

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London Tech Week serves as a major platform for governments and businesses to explore new technologies, attract investment and foster collaboration across the digital sector.

Somaliland's presence at the conference reflects growing efforts by authorities to advance digital transformation, expand technological infrastructure and encourage innovation-led economic growth.

Officials say improving digital connectivity and supporting technology-driven development remain key priorities as Somaliland seeks to enhance its competitiveness and create new opportunities for entrepreneurs and businesses.

The conference also provided opportunities for networking with international technology firms, investors and policymakers, potentially opening avenues for future cooperation in areas including artificial intelligence, digital services, cybersecurity and ICT infrastructure.

London Tech Week 2026 has attracted participants from around the world, with discussions focusing on the future of artificial intelligence, digital innovation, investment and the role of technology in driving economic growth.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)