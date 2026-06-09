Congo-Kinshasa: Congolese Army Accused of Killing Two in Attacks On Masisi

Two civilians were killed on Tuesday in attacked blamed on the coalition of the Congolese government in Masisi territory of North Kivu province.

The victims included a 13-year-old boy, according to the AFC.M23 rebels who control the province.

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"On Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at 01:05 a.m., the coalition forces of the Kinshasa regime launched an attack against the densely populated area of Gasenyi, in the Masisi territory," said Lawrence Kanyuka, a spokesperson of the AFC/M23.

"This offensive claimed the lives of an 80-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy. Several other civilians were injured, while the village was systematically looted by elements of the Kinshasa forces."

He added that the government coalition also continued attacks against the localities of Gakenke, Bidegu, Rugezi, and Mikenke.

"These attacks are being carried out with the aid of heavy artillery, ground troops, as well as airstrikes conducted by kamikaze combat drones and KT-6," Kanyuka said.

The attack on Masisi follows another one that killed two people and injured seven in South Kivu on Sunday.