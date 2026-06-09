Rwanda: A Familiar Song, Ub40 Sparks Kigali Nostalgia

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell arrived in Kigali on Tuesday morning ahead of a highly anticipated concert at BK Arena tonight, bringing one of reggae-pop's most enduring songbooks to Rwandan audiences.

WATCH: Legendary British reggae band UB40 featuring Ali Campbell arrive at #Kigali International Airport ahead of its highly anticipated "Big Love Tour" concert taking place today at BK Arena. : @TonyMwiseneza /TNT pic.twitter.com/rNbXGC41wp-- The New Times (Rwanda) (@NewTimesRwanda) June 9, 2026

The British band is visiting Rwanda as part of its international Big Love Tour, which supports its latest album, Unprecedented, while revisiting the hits that have made UB40 a household name across generations.

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The Kigali concert is expected to attract fans of all ages, particularly listeners who came of age during the 1980s and 1990s, when the band's music dominated airwaves across Africa and beyond.

That connection was already visible at Kigali International Airport during the group's arrival.

As airport staff, fans and curious onlookers gathered around the visiting musicians, a middle-aged man stopped to ask who the artists were.

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"Sorry, what's the name of these artistes? They seem familiar," he said.

When told that the group was UB40, the band behind Red Red Wine, he appeared uncertain and asked to hear one of their songs on a mobile phone.

Within seconds of the song playing on YouTube, recognition set in.

"Oh, it's these guys? They were among the best during the 1990s. I used to listen to them when I was your age," he said before asking when the concert would take place.

The musicians arrived in Kigali after completing a series of performances in South Africa. The tour included a concert in Cape Town on June 2, followed by a show in Durban on June 4 and performances in Pretoria on June 6 and 7.

The group had initially been expected in Kigali on June 8 but adjusted its travel schedule to allow time for rest following the demanding run of performances.

Upon arrival, members of the band headed directly to their hotel before preparing for sound checks and final rehearsals ahead of the evening show.

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Founded in Birmingham, England, in 1978, UB40 emerged from a group of friends who blended reggae, dub and pop influences into a sound that would eventually earn global recognition.

The band's name was inspired by the "Unemployment Benefit Form 40," a document issued to job seekers in the United Kingdom at the time.

In 2008, longtime frontman Ali Campbell left the original band following disagreements over management and business matters. He later launched his own outfit in 2014 under the name UB40 featuring Ali Campbell.

Members of the original group, including Robin Campbell, Earl Falconer, Norman Hassan and Jimmy Brown, continued performing as UB40 and opposed Campbell's use of the original name on its own.

The compromise led to the creation of the UB40 featuring Ali Campbell brand that now tours internationally.

After Ali Campbell's departure, the original UB40 appointed his brother, Duncan Campbell, as lead vocalist. Duncan remained in the role until 2021, when health concerns prompted his retirement.

He was succeeded by Matt Doyle.

Ali Campbell's lineup also included celebrated vocalist and toaster Astro and keyboardist Mickey Virtue. Virtue departed the group in 2018, while Astro died in 2021.

Today, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell continues to perform many of the songs that defined the band's success, keeping alive a catalogue that spans nearly five decades.