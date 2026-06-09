Kenya: KPC Ends Newspaper Tender Adverts, Moves Procurement Online

Nairobi — Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has stopped publishing tender notices and procurement opportunities in newspapers, shifting all procurement advertisements to its official website.

The new directive took effect on June 9, 2026, as the state corporation moves to digitize its procurement processes and improve access to tender information for contractors and suppliers.

In a public notice signed by the Acting General Manager for Supply Chain on behalf of the Managing Director, KPC said all current and prospective bidders will be required to access tender documents, procurement notices, and related updates through the company's website.

Contractors have been advised to regularly visit the KPC website to download bidding documents, check ongoing tenders, and obtain any clarifications relating to procurement opportunities.

The company further indicated that it will no longer issue individual notifications to bidders or advertise tenders through print media, except in special circumstances where required.

The move aligns with a broader shift by public institutions toward digital procurement systems aimed at reducing costs and increasing efficiency in the tendering process.

KPC said suppliers and contractors should use its official online procurement platform for all future tender applications and inquiries.