Africa: Three Days to the World Cup - Meet the Only Nation With Three World Titles

While Brazil remain the most successful nation with five titles, another South American country occupy a unique place in football history as the only country with exactly three FIFA World Cup crowns.

As the countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup enters its final three days, attention naturally turns to the teams expected to challenge for football's biggest prize.

Among them stand Argentina, a country whose relationship with the World Cup is unlike any other.

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While Brazil remain the most successful nation with five titles and Germany and Italy have four each, Argentina occupy a unique place in football history as the only country with exactly three FIFA World Cup crowns.

For decades, the South American giants have been the tournament's defining forces. They have produced legendary players, unforgettable matches, and some of the most dramatic moments ever witnessed on a football field.

Argentina's World Cup story began in 1978 when they hosted the tournament and lifted the trophy for the first time. Led by captain Daniel Passarella and inspired by the goals of Mario Kempes, the Albiceleste defeated the Netherlands in the final to spark celebrations across the nation.

Eight years later came what many Argentines still consider their greatest football achievement.

At the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, Diego Maradona delivered one of the finest individual performances in football history. From the famous "Hand of God" goal to the stunning solo effort against England, Maradona carried Argentina to their second world title and cemented his place among the game's immortals.

For 36 years, however, the country waited for another World Cup triumph.

There were painful near misses, including defeats in the 1990 and 2014 finals. Generations of talented players came and went, but the trophy remained elusive.

Then came Qatar 2022.

Inspired by Lionel Messi, Argentina produced one of the most memorable World Cup campaigns in history. After a shock opening defeat to Saudi Arabia, many wrote them off. Instead, they responded with resilience and determination, eventually reaching a thrilling final against France.

The match ended 3-3 after extra time before Argentina prevailed on penalties, securing a third World Cup title and finally giving Messi the one major trophy missing from his remarkable career.

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That victory elevated Argentina into an exclusive club of multiple-time champions and confirmed their status as among football's greatest nations.

Now, as the 2026 World Cup approaches, Argentina arrive as defending champions and among the favourites once again.

Although Messi is nearing the end of his career, Argentina possess a new generation of stars capable of carrying the country's football tradition forward. The squad blends experience with youthful energy, while the winning mentality established during recent years remains firmly intact.

For millions of Argentines, football is more than a sport. It is part of the country's identity, a source of pride and a language understood from Buenos Aires to the smallest towns across the nation.

As the world prepares for another month of football drama, this time in North America, Argentina once again takes centre stage not only as defending champions but also as the only nation with exactly three World Cup titles.