Africa: World Cup - Africa's Best Referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan Denied US Visa

A Somali referee celebrated as Africa's best has reportedly been denied entry into the United States and sent back to Turkey upon arrival at Miami International Airport, preventing him from officiating at the upcoming Fifa World Cup, according to the world football governing body Fifa.

Omar Abdulkadir Artan, 34, who was named the 2025 Caf Referee of the Year by the Confederation of African Football in November 2025, had been expected to make history as the first Somali referee ever appointed to officiate at a World Cup tournament.

His exclusion has now ended that milestone opportunity.

Artan had travelled from Kenya using a diplomatic passport facilitated by the Somali Embassy in Nairobi, which had intervened to support his visa processing ahead of the tournament.

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He transited through Turkey before arriving in Miami, where he was reportedly turned away and later deported.

According to Fifa and reports from international media, Artan was initially detained on arrival in Miami after facing unresolved entry documentation issues, before being placed on a return journey via Istanbul.

He is now reported to have returned to Somalia after several days of uncertainty surrounding his travel status.

Fifa had earlier indicated that Artan's visa situation had been "fully resolved," with assurances that he would be available for officiating duties at the tournament.

However, his eventual exclusion has raised questions about last-minute entry clearance processes for officials.

Artan's rise in African football refereeing has been widely recognised. He has officiated at major Caf competitions in recent years, including senior continental fixtures in the Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup, as well as international assignments under Fifa-sanctioned tournaments and qualifiers.

His selection as Caf Referee of the Year marked the highest individual officiating honour on the continent, underlining his rapid rise within African refereeing ranks and positioning him among the continent's most trusted match officials.

However, unlike some of his continental counterparts who have officiated at major finals, Artan has not been publicly recorded as having officiated a Caf Africa Cup of Nations final, though he has featured in high-profile tournament stages and elite match appointments.

His anticipated World Cup appointment was expected to be the defining moment of his career, especially given Somalia's lack of historical representation among referees at football's biggest tournament.

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Reports indicate that Somalia's inclusion in the United States' travel restriction framework complicated his entry process. Some media outlets have also linked broader diplomatic tensions and visa vetting measures to delays faced by officials from several nations ahead of the tournament.

The Somali Embassy in Nairobi had reportedly worked alongside football authorities to secure the necessary travel documentation, including the issuance of a diplomatic passport to ease entry procedures.

Despite those efforts, the final decision resulted in his exclusion from the tournament.

The incident has drawn disappointment across African football circles, with observers noting that Somalia was on the verge of achieving a landmark breakthrough in global refereeing representation.

It also adds to wider concerns about entry restrictions affecting officials and journalists ahead of major international sporting events hosted in the United States.

Football stakeholders are expected to seek clarification from tournament organisers regarding the circumstances surrounding Artan's removal and the application of entry requirements for match officials.

The development leaves a notable gap in the officiating lineup and raises further questions about administrative coordination in the final stages of World Cup preparations.