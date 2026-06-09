Africa: World Cup Visa Row Escalates As Journalists Face Entry Denials

editorial

With less than a year to go before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, tensions are rising over reported visa denials affecting international journalists expected to cover the tournament in the United States.

The International Sports Press Association (AIPS) has written to world football governing body FIFA warning that "many" accredited journalists from Iran and several African countries have been denied visas to enter the United States for the competition.

In a letter dated June 5 and addressed to FIFA media director Bryan Swanson and head of media operations Jochen Steinhoff, AIPS president Gianni Merlo said the situation was "long-standing and unacceptable," citing repeated cases of journalists being blocked from entry despite accreditation.

"We find ourselves facing a long-standing and unacceptable problem for us journalists: the denial of entry visas to regularly accredited colleagues," Merlo wrote.

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He added that in some cases journalists had been granted single-entry visas, limiting their ability to follow teams across the tournament's three host nations -- the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

"There are many cases: Iranian colleagues, African colleagues, some of whom have been given single entries... The cases are countless and, I repeat, unacceptable," he said.

The concerns raise logistical challenges for coverage of a World Cup already spread across three countries, where teams may play group-stage matches in different jurisdictions. Several participating nations are expected to move between host venues in the US, Canada and Mexico during the tournament.

Merlo warned that visa delays and denials were already having financial consequences for journalists, including cancelled travel plans and increased costs.

"We're already significantly behind schedule, and many colleagues have already lost the opportunity to use plane tickets booked on time," he said.

FIFA responded by acknowledging receipt of the complaint but said visa issuance remains the responsibility of host governments.

"The ability to enter host countries are ultimately consular and immigration matters," a FIFA spokesperson said.

The position has drawn criticism from press freedom advocates, who argue that unrestricted media access is essential for fair global coverage of the tournament.

The dispute comes amid heightened political sensitivity around US immigration policy. Reports indicate that nationals from several World Cup-qualified countries are affected by existing travel restrictions and visa bond requirements, raising concerns about access for both media and supporters.

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A spokesperson for the United States government said the country is preparing to welcome legitimate visitors for the tournament while maintaining strict security standards.

"The United States is well prepared to welcome legitimate travelers from around the globe for the largest and greatest FIFA World Cup in history," the statement said.

However, it added that each visa application is subject to "rigorous review and thorough vetting," underscoring that approvals are not guaranteed.

The issue has placed FIFA under renewed scrutiny, given its long-standing position that unrestricted access is essential for a successful World Cup. Critics argue that current restrictions risk undermining the global nature of the tournament if journalists and fans from participating countries are unable to attend or move freely.

As preparations continue, the growing visa dispute threatens to overshadow the build-up to what is expected to be the largest World Cup in history, raising questions about whether the tournament can fully live up to its promise of global inclusion.