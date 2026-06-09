Uganda: Kigezi Pushes for Tourism Roads, Health Funding Ahead of Budget Reading

Leaders and residents in the Kigezi sub-region have outlined key priorities they want addressed in the 2026/2027 National Budget, which is expected to be presented on Thursday, with a strong focus on tourism road infrastructure, health services, and poverty alleviation programmes.

At the centre of their concerns is the state of road infrastructure, particularly routes that support tourism and local commerce. One of the most critical projects is the 15.8-kilometre Kabale-Lake Bunyonyi Road, which leaders say remains incomplete despite years of repeated budget allocations and pledges.

The road, which links Kabale District to one of Uganda's most visited tourist destinations, Lake Bunyonyi, is considered vital for improving access for tourists and stimulating local businesses in the area. Construction reportedly began in June 2025, but the project has since stalled, with the contractor said to have abandoned the site for several weeks.

Denis Nzirwe, the LC5 Chairperson of Kabale District, urged government to urgently prioritise and complete tourism-support infrastructure, warning that delays are hurting economic activity.

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"The delay has negatively affected tourism and business activities in our area," he said.

Sam Arinaitwe, a resident of Kabale Town and a cadre of the National Resistance Movement, said the upcoming budget is particularly significant as it will reflect priorities under the party's 2026-2031 manifesto. He called for increased funding to the Parish Development Model, arguing that it remains key to lifting households out of poverty.

"I urge government to increase funding for the Parish Development Model. It will help reduce poverty and support the transition of more households into the money economy," Arinaitwe said.

He also noted growing public interest in potential salary enhancements for art teachers and other civil servants, saying many workers are waiting to see whether their concerns will be reflected in the new financial year allocations.

Aggrey Matsiko, a senior citizen from Kigezi, emphasised the need for stronger investment in agriculture, saying the region requires support to develop viable cash crops that can improve household incomes and resilience.

He also called for increased funding to the health sector, citing longstanding challenges including child malnutrition and gaps in service delivery.

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"I call on government for greater investment in healthcare. The region has previously recorded high levels of child malnutrition, and health services continue to face significant challenges," Matsiko said.

Former minister Lukia Isanga Nantaba also weighed in on the broader national budget expectations, with leaders interpreting her remarks as part of growing calls for improved public financial management and more responsive budgeting to local needs.

As the government prepares to unveil the national budget, stakeholders in Kigezi say they will closely scrutinise allocations to determine whether long-standing concerns around infrastructure, health, and livelihoods are adequately addressed in the new financial year.