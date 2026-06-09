Namibia: Windhoek Wine Tour Gets Venice Carnival Mask

The 2026 MTC Wine Extravaganza has concluded its dual-city run in Ongwediva and Windhoek, showcasing expanded wine selections and promoting Namibia's hospitality sector on 29 and 30 May.

The two-city structure was implemented by the organisers to expand the event's geographic reach and facilitate broader national participation, specifically targeting wine consumers in the northern regions before moving to the capital.

The Windhoek event relocated to a Windhoek hotel to use a larger physical layout, the organisers say.

Operating under the theme 'Carnival in Venice', the venue was organised as a masquerade setting to anchor the exhibition's entertainment programme.

The 2026 edition featured an expanded selection of wine brands and introduced new local winemakers to the exhibition floor.

The event drew a diverse audience that included sommeliers, wine consumers, young professionals, corporate clients, lifestyle enthusiasts, and hospitality stakeholders.

According to the organisers, the event serves as a commercial platform for industry networking and positions Namibia's hospitality sector within the broader regional lifestyle and entertainment market.

By hosting the exhibition across both Ongwediva and Windhoek, the 2026 MTC Wine Extravaganza says it structured its programming to increase inclusivity among domestic consumers and industry professionals.