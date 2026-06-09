Namibia: Sixer Drops Album 'For the Taxi Ranks, the Grind'

Namibian Afro-pop artist Haimbodi Rikius, also known as Sixer Vundakan, recently released his fifth studio album, 'Kotse moKotse'.

The album is an 18-track project focused on everyday life experiences and youth-related themes, he says.

It was released on 30 April and features collaborations with several local artists, including Young T wokOngha, Nghelo Yamkwamani, Teqla, Makilla, Blank, SJ Munene, DJ Pan RNA, and Salary Boy.

Sixer says the album was produced, mixed and mastered by DJ Pan under Pan Music Pro.

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The artist, who originates from Endola in the Ohangwena region, but is currently based at Grootfontein, says his current album draws from personal experiences and future aspirations.

Its themes focus on discipline, growth and avoiding self-destruction.

"My music is based on real life, what I went through, what I am going through, and where I want to go," Sixer says.

He says he started his music career in 2018 with his debut album, 'The Beginning of My Kingdom'.

Sixer released 'Omxupi Aly'ombe' in 2020, 'Okawi noKawi' in 2021, and 'Son of the Universe (Sotu)' in 2023, which introduced his Sotu brand.

The artist was nominated for the Namibian Annual Music Awards in 2019 in the kwaito category.

He says his hit song 'Kotoka ft Exit Rockaz' fuses kwaito, Oviritje grit, and Afro-beats, "bouncing with real talk about hustle, loyalty, and township life".

"My music is for the taxi ranks and the clubs, the grind and the celebration. No filter, just the sound of the streets as they are," he says.

Sixer's music is aimed mainly at young people, he says, and his new album is available on major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Boomplay and YouTube.