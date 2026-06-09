Uganda: WHO Chief Arrives in Uganda for High-Level Talks On Ebola Response

World Health Organisation Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is in Uganda for high-level engagements expected to focus on the country's response to the ongoing Ebola outbreak and broader regional efforts to contain the disease.

Dr Tedros is expected to meet President Yoweri Museveni at State House, Entebbe, at a time when Uganda continues to strengthen surveillance, contact tracing and border screening measures following the confirmation of Ebola cases linked to the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The visit comes amid heightened regional efforts to contain the spread of the disease and reinforce preparedness in countries considered at risk due to cross-border movement and trade.

Just days ago, the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled a six-month response plan valued at more than $500 million aimed at supporting affected countries and preventing further transmission of Ebola across the region.

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According to health officials, the strategy seeks to strengthen outbreak control efforts in both Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo while enhancing preparedness and response capacity in neighbouring countries.

Uganda confirmed an outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola in May after detecting an imported case from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Since then, the Ministry of Health has intensified surveillance, monitoring, public awareness campaigns and rapid response interventions to contain the disease and prevent community transmission.

Health authorities have also expanded screening at border points and increased contact tracing efforts as part of broader measures to interrupt transmission chains.

Dr Tedros' visit is expected to reaffirm international support for Uganda's response while providing an opportunity for discussions on strengthening health systems, emergency preparedness and cross-border disease surveillance.

The engagements are also expected to focus on lessons learned from previous Ebola outbreaks and ways of improving regional coordination in responding to public health emergencies.

Uganda has previously been commended for its experience in managing viral haemorrhagic fever outbreaks, including Ebola and Marburg, through rapid response mechanisms, community engagement and coordinated surveillance systems.

Health officials continue to urge the public to remain vigilant, report suspected cases promptly and adhere to preventive measures as the country works to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread of the disease.

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The WHO chief's visit underscores the growing international attention on the outbreak and the importance of coordinated regional action to safeguard public health across East and Central Africa.