Uganda: Gilbey's Hangout Offers Kampala a Space to Unpack a Hectic Week

The question came before most people had settled into their seats.

"Where are you watching the World Cup opening from?" host Ronnie McVex asked the gathering crowd at Old Tymerz, a popular kafunda in Ntinda that has steadily built a reputation as one of Kampala's unique Friday night social spots.

Responses came quickly. Some planned to watch from living rooms packed with friends, others from neighbourhood kafundas, while a few admitted they would be following the opening match from their work laptops, given that it falls on a Thursday.

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The exchange set the tone for an evening built around conversation, reflection and shared experiences.

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 set to kick off in six days, football naturally dominated the early discussions. One of the guests, Shadrach Mutebi, shared a fact that caught many by surprise.

"Curaçao is the smallest country by both land area and population to qualify for this year's World Cup."

For many in attendance, it was the first time hearing about the Caribbean nation, let alone imagining it competing on football's biggest stage alongside powerhouses such as Brazil, France and Argentina.

Away from football, conversation quickly shifted to developments closer to home.

The swearing-in of Members of Parliament and Cabinet ministers continues to dominate public discourse. Discussions also touched on the latest social media episodes involving Hon Justine Nameere, as well as the public exchange between her and Dr Spire Sentongo over satirical cartoons that have generated debate online.

Public health concerns also featured prominently.

The resurgence of Ebola has returned the disease to public consciousness, prompting many Ugandans to follow developments closely, check on relatives in affected areas and adopt preventive measures such as frequent hand sanitising.

"It's so hard to stay sane in this motherland with all this drama!" one guest declared, drawing laughter and agreement from those around the room.

Since its launch in April, Gilbey's Hangouts has positioned itself as a judgement-free space where people can gather after a demanding week, engage in conversation and connect with others over issues shaping their lives.

"Every week, we see people walk in carrying the weight of the news cycle, the politics, the health scares, the online noise, and what Gilbey's Hangouts does is give them a safe, welcoming space to unpack all of that with like-minded people," said Raymond Karama, Gilbey's Brand Manager in Uganda.

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Gilbey's Hangouts takes place every Friday at Old Tymerz in Ntinda, Kampala, bringing together guests for discussions on current affairs, popular culture, sports and everyday life.