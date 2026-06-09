Uganda: Nema Pauses Wetland Evictions in Kampala

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has announced a 30-day grace period for individuals and businesses occupying wetlands across Kampala and other parts of the country, allowing them to voluntarily vacate before enforcement operations resume.

In a public notice issued on June 8, 2026, NEMA said the decision follows consultations with the Ministry of Water and Environment, the Wetlands Management Department, and Kampala Capital City Authority.

The authority stated that the grace period is intended to encourage voluntary compliance with environmental laws governing wetland protection.

"A grace period of thirty (30) days has been granted to allow persons occupying and undertaking activities in wetland areas to voluntarily and peacefully vacate such areas," NEMA said.

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The directive covers wetland systems and surrounding areas including Lubigi, Namuwongo, Luzira, Bugolobi, Kansanga, Ggaba, Katogo, and Munyonyo among others.

NEMA warned that all individuals involved in occupying, developing, or carrying out activities in encroached wetland areas must vacate within the stipulated period.

"Upon expiry of the grace period, enforcement actions shall proceed in accordance with the National Environment Act, Cap. 181, and other applicable laws, without further notice," the notice added.

The announcement comes after a series of recent wetland restoration operations conducted by NEMA in Kampala and other urban areas, including demolitions in the Lubigi Wetland System in Kawaala and Kasubi, as well as operations in Busabala, which left several structures demolished and displaced hundreds of residents and business operators.

During these operations, authorities targeted illegal developments in protected ecosystems as part of a broader nationwide environmental restoration campaign.

NEMA said that during the 30-day window, joint enforcement teams will continue mapping encroached areas, issuing Environmental Restoration Orders, identifying illegal structures, and preventing further encroachment or re-entry into restored zones.

The authority has consistently urged occupants in wetlands to take advantage of the grace period to relocate peacefully and comply with environmental regulations.

In a separate statement, NEMA noted that its leadership is working closely with Kampala Capital City Authority to facilitate orderly voluntary evacuation of affected areas.

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The development follows heightened public debate over recent demolitions, with some critics alleging selective enforcement, while NEMA has maintained that its actions are lawful, data-driven, and aimed at restoring degraded ecosystems.

NEMA Executive Director Dr. Barirega Akankwasah has previously defended the operations, stating that they are guided by the National Environment Act and necessary to protect wetlands that are critical for flood control, water purification, climate resilience, biodiversity conservation, and public health.